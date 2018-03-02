Trump Tweets On Alec Baldwin’s ‘Agony’ — Deletes First Misspelled Tweet Of ‘Alex’ And His ‘Dieing’ Career

If Trump wins in 2020 will Baldwin really move to another country or will he become just another celebrity who threatens but stays?

Donald Trump was up bright and early Friday morning and apparently, he had Alec Baldwin on his mind. He started off his daily series of tweets with not one, but two tweets about the actor who has a “mediocre career.” It was before 6:00 a.m. when Trump’s first tweet went out, but that was deleted shortly after it posted and a new tweet took its place, according to Fox News.

Fox reports that Trump’s first tweet referred to Baldwin as “Alex” instead of “Alec” and it had the word “dying” misspelled as “dieing.” It was soon corrected by a new tweet taking its place once it was deleted. That new and final tweet on Baldwin this morning is seen below in the article.

It appears that the Friday morning tweet was Trump’s reaction to an interview with the Hollywood Reporter that Baldwin recently did. The interview had Baldwin in a promoting mode for his upcoming talk show, which will air on ABC.

While chatting up his new talk show, the interview moved on to Baldwin’s impression of Trump, which he is noted for on Saturday Night Live. When asking Baldwin just how much longer he intends to impersonate Trump he went into a detailed description of his feelings around this impersonation.

Baldwin said he was in “agony” everytime he had to do that impression. He then took a “direct shot” at Trump, suggests Fox. Baldwin said:

“I could go out on the street, stand on any corner and tap 10 people on the shoulder. And all 10 of them, in all likelihood, would be more qualified — ethically, morally, intellectually and spiritually — than Trump. I’ll vote for Mitt Romney. I don’t care. Anybody over this guy. It doesn’t matter. We have to get rid of him.”

This interview is believed to be what conjured up Trump’s reaction this morning. Below is the second tweet Trump posted with the spelling corrected.

Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony. Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2018

Baldwin had his say about Trump in this interview and he then made a threat about a possible change of address if things don’t go his way in 2020. By doing so he joined a group of celebrities who have said this before him. Fox reports Baldwin threatened “to leave the country if the next election doesn’t go his way.” This was a common threat ahead of the 2016 campaign, but when Trump won the election there wasn’t a mass moving day as one might expect from all the vows and promises made by all those notable names.

Some of those big names who vowed to move to another country if Trump won in 2016 were Jon Stewart, Chelsea Handler, Lena Dunham, Chloe Sevigny, Al Sharpton, Spike Lee, Amber Rose, and Samuel Jackson, just to name a few.

Then there was Cher, Barabra Streisand, George Lopez, Whoopi Goldberg, Miley Cyrus and Amy Schumer, to name a few more. These names are included on the list reported on Town Hall, there are more names to go along with these and now you can apparently add Alec Baldwin to the list as well.

Not only did Town Hall offer a list of the names, they also reported how these people continued to remain in the USA after Trump took office. Some claimed it was just a joke, while the majority quietly went about their business.