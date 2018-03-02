‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers Week Of March 12: Eve Fires Brady, Victor And Maggie Reconcile, Horita Kiss

'DOOL' spoilers two weeks ahead reveal Eve makes a shocking move. Maggie moves back into the Kiriakis mansion. Will and Paul share a kiss, and Ciara takes action against Claire.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of March 12 reveal more drama is in store for viewers. Eve Kiriakis (Kassie DePaiva) fires Brady Black (Eric Martsolf). Maggie Horton Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers) moves back into the mansion. “Horita” kiss, and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) gets revenge on Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan).

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Maggie moved out of the Kiriakis mansion. She was horrified after finding out about Victor (John Aniston) and Brady’s plan for Eve. It seems that the couple will reconcile, though. According to DOOL spoilers two weeks ahead, Maggie moves back into the mansion.

Days of Our Lives spoilers also reveal that there will be some shocking developments in the “Brave” romance. In a surprising twist, Eve fires Brady. He won’t take this very well. The whole reason for him pretending to romance Eve was to gain control of the company. It seems that his efforts will once again fail.

Romantic tension has been building between Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) for several weeks. As SheKnows Soaps noted, Paul is finally admitting his feelings. Things will intensify between “Horita” as they kiss during the week of March 12.

Days of Our Lives spoilers two weeks ahead were also revealed in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest. The magazine states that Ciara will pull a fast one on Claire. As fans know, Ciara is determined to get revenge for Claire’s stunt at Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) and Hope Brady’s (Kristian Alfonso) wedding. After Claire blurts out that Rafe and Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) slept together, the “Rope” romance comes to a screeching halt.

However, unknown to many, Rafe and Hope are already married. As shown in a previous episode, Hope secretly arranged them to get hitched by a justice of the peace before their actual wedding. Now, fans are wondering if the couple will ever reconcile or if they are over for good. Plus, Ciara will not be happy until she once again tries to get payback against her former best friend. Instead of the issue being Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis), now it has to do with Hope’s happiness.

