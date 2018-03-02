Meyers calls the behavior of Trump son-in-law 'suspicious'

Since the Winter Olympics ended, Seth Meyers has come back to his after-hours show, Late Night With Seth Meyers with a vengeance to catch up on the politics of the day and to roast Donald Trump and the Trump administration. Last night Meyers went after Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, dedicating his whole “Closer Look” segment to Kushner and his “suspicious” behavior.

Seth Meyers Thinks Trump Son-In-Law Jared Kushner Is Corrupt

Seth Meyers came back from his Winter Olympics break loaded for bear against the Trump administration particularly after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida. Seth Meyers, the son of a French teacher called the idea that teachers should be armed “ludicrous.”

Meyers said that the ideas Trump has are not well thought-out. Meyers believes that the Trump administration is coming at the problem of a school shooting from the wrong angle.

“This is one of the worst things about having Trump as president. Every time he goes on TV and blurts the dumbest things in the world, the rest of us have to debate it like it’s a real idea. He says, ‘Hey, I think we should take incredibly stressed-out people who make $30,000 a year and give them guns’ and then Wolf Blitzer has to stand there and go, ‘S**t, well let’s ask the panel.'”

Seth Meyers hilariously blasts 'cartoonishly corrupt' Jared Kushner as 'the ghost of a boy Trump killed' with a golf ball https://t.co/ASvQFUFxvs — Raw Story (@RawStory) March 2, 2018

Seth Meyers Says It’s Suspicious That Kushner Used The Trump White House As His Lending Institution

But for now, Seth Meyers is putting the subject of arming teachers on the back burner to talk about Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, and the idea that he has been using the Trump White House as a funnel for his own business financing for the Kushner family. The Daily Beast says that Seth Meyers says that many current Trump scandals surround Jared Kushner and his wife and Trump daughter, Ivanka Trump.

“Last night, we learned that Kushner accepted half a billion dollars in loans from companies after meeting with officials from those companies at the White House.”

Seth Meyers laid out the case that Kushner family friend, Joshua Harris, founder of Apollo Global Management, met with Kushner at the White House. Months later, Harris lent $184 million to Kushner’s family real estate film, Kushner Companies. Coincidence? Seth Meyers doesn’t think so.

Meyers explained that Jared Kushner is that friend, the one we all know who comes to us for help when he’s in deep.

“You know that thing where a friend asks you for money because he’s in a jam and you decide, hey, he’s your friend, you’ll help him out, so you say, ‘How much do you need?’ and he says, ‘Half a billion dollars,’ and you say, ‘What the f**k did you do?’ That’s Jared Kushner.”

I watched some of @LateNightSeth tonight. Here is @sethmeyers making a “joke” about @JaredKushner’s lack of shoulders. I kid you not. Apparently irony knows no bounds … pic.twitter.com/68Su68evxK — Justin Jenkins (@justinjenkins) March 2, 2018

Meyers Says Kushner Has Been Sliding Downhill In The Trump Administration After Losing His Clearance

Seth Meyers said that Jared Kushner’s level of corruption is why Kushner has finally lost his top-secret security clearance. Meyers is calling Kushner “cartoonishly corrupt.”

“That is cartoonishly corrupt. How much more suspicious could Jared Kushner get? He took millions in loans from companies he met in the White House, tried to set up a secret channel to talk to Russia, can’t get a security clearance or complete a background check, and lurks ominously in the background of every White House photo like he’s the ghost of a boy Trump killed with an errant tee shot.”

The Huffington Post says that Seth Meyers wonders how much more shady Jared Kushner can get. Meyers says that everything that Kushner has been doing is suspect, and he is asking how much longer Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump will be working in the White House. Meyers says it’s just a matter of time now that Kushner has had his security clearance downgraded.