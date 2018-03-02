Prince William And Kate Middleton’s New Baby — Or Babies — Could Be A First For The Royal Windsor Family

If William and Kate are expecting twins, it will be a first for the Windsor family.

Things seem to be going smoothly for Kate Middleton as she prepares for the birth of her third child. But that might change if her newest arrival turns out to be twins. If that happens, then it would be the first time twins were born into the royal family – and the first time for the Royal House of Windsor – since the 15th century — or over 580 years ago.

According to Metro, rumors that Middleton will have twins have gained momentum in recent weeks. In fact, oddsmakers have been slowly increasing the betting lines in favor of twins as Middleton’s due date inches near.

If the bookies are correct, then this would be the first time twins were born into the family since the fall of 1430, when Queen Joan had two sons with James I. Joan named the boys Alexander and James, though the oldest sadly died before reaching his first birthday.

While twins are an abnormality within the British monarchy, royal families in other countries have welcomed double the trouble in recent years. The Princess of Monaco, Charlene, had twins Jacques and Gabriella in 2014, while Denmark’s Princess Mary had twins Josephine and Vincent in 2011.

But what happens in terms of succession if Middleton has twins?

If Middleton has two children at the same time, whichever child is delivered first becomes next in line for the crown. That child would be fifth in line after Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte. The second baby would then become the sixth in line, which would also send Prince Harry to seventh place.

But all that changes if Middleton is forced to undergo a caesarean. If that happens, then the royal gynecologist would make the final say on which child gets placed first in the line of succession. That said, Middleton and William also have the option to make that decision for themselves.

Middleton and William announced their third pregnancy back in September. At the time, Middleton was suffering from intense bouts of morning sickness, which have thankfully run their course. The couple has not announced any further details about their baby, though fans have been speculating with every new photo that gets released.

“Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child,” the couple shared in an official statement last fall.

Although Middleton and William haven’t confirmed any rumors related to the pregnancy, he did joke about having twins early last month. “Twins? I think my mental health would be tested with twins,” William shared. “Two is fine, I don’t know how I’m going to cope with three, I’m going to be permanently tired.”

Prince William and Middleton have not revealed an exact due date for their third baby. She is expected to give birth sometime in late April.

The current odds of Kate Middleton having twins are 4-1, though that might change as we get closer to the due date.