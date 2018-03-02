Tree Nuts Could Help Prevent Colon Cancer Reoccurrence And Death, New Study Shows

The study lends credence to previous research hinting at the many health benefits of almonds, cashews, walnuts, and other tree nuts.

A new study claims that eating nuts, especially tree nuts, might be beneficial to colon cancer survivors, as the food could potentially help reduce the risk of recurrence and death.

In a study published Wednesday in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, a team of researchers documented their findings on 826 patients, who were monitored for a median time of 6.5 years after they first received surgery and chemotherapy for stage III colon cancer. Medscape wrote that the patients were given a detailed, 20-page questionnaire that surveyed them on the types of foods that they ate. The researchers then calculated their total nut intake, which figured in the consumption of both tree nuts and peanuts, the latter of which are considered as legumes.

According to UPI, those who consumed at least two, one-ounce servings of nuts per week were 42 percent more likely to survive without the cancer recurring, and 57 percent more likely overall to survive, as compared to those who did not consume as much nuts during the study period.

Furthermore, the study revealed that tree nuts were especially effective in improving colon cancer survival rates, as those who consumed almonds, cashews, hazelnuts, pecans, walnuts, and other tree nuts saw their disease-free survival rates improve by 46 percent.

In a statement posed in Yale News, study lead author and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute postdoctoral fellow Dr. Temidayo Fadelu said that the new study is another example of why lifestyle changes and consumption of healthy foods are important in improving the prospects of people who survived colon cancer.

“These findings are in keeping with several other observational studies that indicate that a slew of healthy behaviors — including increased physical activity, keeping a healthy weight, and lower intake of sugar and sweetened beverages — improve colon cancer outcomes. The results highlight the importance of emphasizing dietary and lifestyle factors in colon cancer survivorship.”

The new study also adds to previous examples of medical literature that highlighted the benefits of eating nuts, including studies that found nuts could help reduce insulin resistance. According to Yale News, insulin resistance is a condition which raises blood sugar to unhealthy levels, and could often be a precursor to illnesses such as type 2 diabetes.

Although the paper suggests that eating nuts, especially tree nuts, could help colon cancer survivors through their vitamins, minerals, fiber, and other natural nutrients, the researchers stressed that it remains unsure as to why nuts in particular have such a positive effect on the cancer’s recurrence and survival rates.

“These studies support the hypothesis that behaviors that make you less insulin-resistant, including eating nuts, seem to improve outcomes in colon cancer,” said senior author Dr. Charles S. Fuchs, director of Yale Cancer Center.