Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Invite Some Selected Members Of The Public To Their Wedding

The couple have invited 2,640 members of the public to the Castle grounds, according to reports.

Kensington Palaces announced that there will be a carriage procession which will be witnessed by a selected list of people from all the corners of the UK in a tweet on Friday. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will invite 2,640 members of the public to watch the arrivals of the Bride and Groom and their guests and the carriage procession as it departs from the Castle, according to a tweet from Kensington Palace. Other guests invited to the castle grounds include 100 pupils from local schools, 610 Windsor Castle community members and 530 members of The Royal Household and The Crown Estate. Also invited to the castle grounds are 200 people from charities and organizations close to the couple and those which Prince Harry serves as Patron.

The update on the Royal Wedding reveals that the couple has asked 1,200 people from all corners of the UK is selected by Lord lieutenants, including young people who have shown strong leadership and served their communities, according to Royal website. According to CNN, the selected members of the public invited will be able to watch the arrivals of the bride and groom and their guests at St. Georg’s Chapel, where the wedding takes place on May 19. The selection process for the invitees commenced today, according to Daily Mail,

The Queen will attend, according to Daily Mail as well as members of the royal family, along with the parents of the bride Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland. The report says, Prince George and Princess Charlotte may take on the roles of pageboy and bridesmaid. Daily Mail says that the royal family is paying for the lavish wedding, including the church service, music, the flowers and the reception. The security costs which may amount to $33 million, according to The Inquistr will be covered by the state.

Kensington Palaces announced that there will be a carriage procession which will be witnessed by a selected list of people from all the corners of the UK according to reports.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will invite 2,640 members of the public to watch the arrivals of the Bride and Groom and their guests and the carriage procession as it departs from the Castle, according to a tweet from Kensington Palace. Other guests invited to the castle grounds include 100 pupils from local schools, 610 Windsor Castle community members and 530 members of The Royal Household and The Crown Estate. Also invited to the castle grounds are 200 people from charities and organizations close to the couple and those which Prince Harry serves as Patron.

The update on the Royal Wedding reveals that the couple has asked 1,200 people from all corners of the UK is selected by Lord lieutenants, including young people who have shown strong leadership and served their communities, according to Royal website. According to CNN, the selected members of the public invited will be able to watch the arrivals of the bride and groom and their guests at St. Georg’s Chapel, where the wedding takes place on May 19. The selection process for the invitees commenced today, according to Daily Mail.

The Queen will attend, according to Daily Mail as well as members of the royal family, along with the parents of the bride Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland. The report says, Prince George and Princess Charlotte may take on the roles of pageboy and bridesmaid. Daily Mail says that the royal family is paying for the lavish wedding, including the church service, music, the flowers and the reception. The security costs which may amount to $33 million, according to The Inquistr will be covered by the state.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle will invite 2,640 members of the public to Windsor Castle on their wedding day to watch the arrivals of the Bride and Groom and their guests and the carriage procession as it departs from the castle. pic.twitter.com/pII5T4Ctcm — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 2, 2018

The statement by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle says that “they want their Wedding Day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too.” The wedding will be taking place at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19. Kensington Palace will reveal more details about the wedding day in the weeks ahead, according to reports.