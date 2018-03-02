The Diet That Keeps Queen Elizabeth II Healthy

The Queen of England looks strong even at 91 because of a strict diet.

One of the secrets to living a long and healthy life is a healthy diet. Some people eat only what they can afford but there are others that eat whatever they can afford. When it comes to food, there is always a conflict between the right quality and the appropriate quantity. The Queen of England, Elizabeth II can afford to eat what she pleases; she has the best chefs at her disposal. It is surprising that the longest-serving monarch has a strict and healthy diet. In a report by The Telegraph, Elizabeth II looks at menu suggestions from the head chef twice a week. She picks her choice of food from the menu and cancels the rest; the queen’s dishes will include chocolate or ingredients from her farms according to The Telegraph.

According to Reader’s Digest, the Queen prefers eating a big salad, grilled fish or chicken with two veggies by the side instead of starches like pasta. The Queen doesn’t eat bread and even potatoes because of the starch they contain. The monarch likes her meat well done; she never eats rare steak according to former royal chef Darren McGrady. Her Highness likes eggs, but she prefers the brown ones to the white because they taste better in her opinion. Garlic and Onions should be moderate when cooking for the Queen; she won’t eat food with excessive amounts of garlic and onions. Bread crusts are also not welcome at the royal table according to the former Royal chef, Owen Hodgson. Out of season fruits or genetically modified fruits like strawberries in January are displeasing to the Queen.

After picking the list of foods the Queen prefers, a Royal chef must understand the intricacies of the monarch’s diet. Fillets of beef and venison turned into Gaelic steak, served with mushroom sauce, cream, and whiskey are one of the Queen’s favorite meals. The Queen likes savory mushrooms, according to chef Hodgson, a smidgen of Marmite is added to the mushrooms to give it a delicious savory taste according to Hodgson.

Chef McGrady reveals that the Queen, “eats to live” and this is reflected in her healthy diet. The monarch likes to eat Special K cereals for breakfast and fruit. She also loves scrambled eggs with smoked salmon and a grating of truffle, according to the former royal chef. She enjoys wine and champagne, and she likes gin and Dubonnet with a slice of lemon and ice too. Afternoon comes with chocolate pie or chocolate biscuit cake, made with McVities’s Rich Tea biscuits. The Queen loves chocolate and for her birthday she is served chocolate ganache sponge cake.

According to McGrady, the Queen has stayed healthy because of her diet, “she’s very disciplined. No starch is the rule. No potatoes, rice or pasta for dinner. Just usually something like grilled sole with vegetables and salad.” The Queen of England, Elizabeth II is the longest-serving monarch in British history, according to CNN. She celebrated 65 years on the throne last year and even with a very busy schedule. She has managed to stay strong and healthy for a woman her age, the Queen will be 92-years-old on April 21.