The final Infinity Stone might be hiding in plain sight in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

There is little doubt that people are already excited to see what will happen in Avengers: Infinity War. After all, the Marvel Cinematic Universe flick will bring together several superheroes to face Thanos, who has decided to retrieve the Infinity Stones on his own. Although fans are already aware of the location of the first four Stones, the Soul Stone has yet to be introduced in the MCU. But is it possible that the Infinity War trailer had already revealed where the final Stone has been hidden?

The following features Black Panther spoilers so proceed with caution.

Viewers were undoubtedly hoping that the Soul Stone would finally debut in Black Panther, and there have been speculations that the meteor that crashed into Wakanda thousands of years ago contained the Infinity Stone. It would certainly make sense since T’Challa was able to communicate with his ancestors after ingesting the heart-shaped herb that has been modified by vibranium in the soil. However, director Ryan Coogler told IGN that the Soul Stone is not hiding in Wakanda. So is it possible that the final Stone will be far away in Avengers: Infinity War?

It is easy to assume that the Soul Stone might be in Wakanda, especially since most of the action in the Avengers: Infinity War trailer features T’Challa’s kingdom. However, ScreenRant has presented a new theory suggesting that the teaser may have hinted on where the Infinity Stone is. There are speculations that the mysterious orange planet that shows up at the beginning of the trailer might be the Soul Stone’s hiding place. After all, there is a sequence showing a confrontation between Thanos and Tony Stark on the same planet.

Loki might hand Thanos the Tesseract (Space Stone) in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’. Marvel

So does this mean Iron Man and the rest of the Avengers will be flying off to a new planet to stop Thanos? It is still unclear whether Avengers: Infinity War will feature more humans being sent to outer space to retrieve the Soul Stone. In the meantime, it is best to take the new information with a grain of salt.

Avengers: Infinity War was initially scheduled for release on May 4. However, the MCU flick has been moved to an earlier premiere on April 27.