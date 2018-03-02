‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: J.T. Chooses Between Victoria & Ashley, Shockers Ahead

J.T. may have a painful decision to make between Victoria and Ashley.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that trouble may be brewing for J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Viewers are loving the steamy scenes between these real-life co-parents, but it seems as if J.T. may be forced to make a tough decision in the near future. As Y&R viewers know, Victoria is scheming to get rid of Ashley (Eileen Davidson) at Newman Enterprises. According to Young and the Restless spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry, J.T. may find out that Victoria and Jack (Peter Bergman) are working together to make it seem as if Ashley has been passing along top-secret information to Jack for the benefit of Jabot.

However, Victoria has not factored in two critical people: Paul and Mac (Kelly Kruger). Paul and J.T. are working together in secret. He has been snooping around town trying to piece together incriminating evidence against Victor. Therefore, Young and the Restless spoilers state that he will have a real interest in Newman Enterprises and will be reporting everything to Paul. Doubts have even arisen over his loyalty to Victoria since he recently confided in Lily (Christel Khalil) that she is a difficult boss to work under. Lily defended Victoria and told him that she actually enjoyed working for Victoria. Of course, J.T.’s real motive was gathering intel about father and daughter.

#yr We both appreciate your support so much!! Thank you wonderful fans for the wine and chocolate treats you sent us. xo pic.twitter.com/QsU1Lg5Fdo — Amelia Heinle (@ameliamheinle) March 1, 2018

According to Young and the Restless spoilers via CDL, J.T.’s wife, Mac (Kelly Kruger), will soon return to Genoa City. The two are in the midst of a divorce and custody battle. It will be interesting to hear Mac’s side of the story since J.T. is obviously trying to show himself in the best possible light to Victoria. CDL even suggest Mac may provide a clearer picture of J.T. and that he may have even abused her. Certainly, this will cause Victoria to think twice before committing to him.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal J.T. would then feel as if he is trapped and lash out. He could blackmail Victoria into staying with him by revealing that he knows that she committed espionage. Of course, spoilers indicate he may also choose the side of justice and come to Ashley’s defense and expose Victoria’s sins.

As an aside, fans are rooting for Thad Luckinbill and Amelia Heinle to stay together since they publically announced that they were filing for divorce last year. The scenes between them portray them as a loving and close couple, and it is easy for viewers to note their chemistry. There may just be a chance that Young and the Restless has been a catalyst for this couple rekindling their romance off-screen too.