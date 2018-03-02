Woman Claims She Has Slept With 80 Married Men, Blames Wives For The Affairs

The 43-year-old believes marriage is overrated and life is too short to stick to a single partner.

A widow has gone public with claims that she bedded 80 married men.

Louise Van Der Velde revealed that she started sleeping with married men when she agreed to an open relationship with her husband. According to her, when her doctor-husband died abruptly in 2004, aged 34, she decided to take the sexual encounters to a whole new level. The 43-year-old speaking to the Daily Mail revealed that the sudden death of her husband made her realize that multiple sexual partners were crucial to her well-being.

Louise Van Der Velde who remains unapologetic over her adulterous affairs with people’s husbands disclosed that Valentine’s Day was always very busy for her, adding that it was a period where many men realized that they were in unhappy relationships and wanted to cheat on their partners. The North Yorkshire woman from the United Kingdom divulged that many of her lovers’ wives were well aware of what their partners were doing, but preferred to turn a blind eye because they were no more interested in sex.

According to her, these women plow their energies into their kids or running a home and forget that a man needs sexual satisfaction. Inasmuch as she blamed women for forcing men to cheat them on them, she said she had no qualms over women who cheated for similar reasons.

Louise doubles as a sex therapist and runs seminars for singles and couples urging them to speak candidly about their fantasies of having sex outside their relationships. She also organizes events where attendees are at liberty to have sex with anyone who they find attractive. The 43-year-old meets all her lovers on a dating site for married people and believes marriage is overrated.

“All this death do us part’ nonsense assumes monogamy works for everyone. This is not realistic and not in line with human nature. In order for love and passion to re-enter a marriage, there are other ways.”

The owner of the Future Love company disclosed that it was important for people to judge less and have more sex, adding that life was simply too short to stick to one partner. Louise said she had no plans of getting married again and is only interested in meeting men on the same sexual page with her.

The Metro is reporting that Mrs. Van Der Velde’s children presently aged 12 and 17 have no idea of their mother’s expansive sexual liaisons.