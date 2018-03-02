There Are Five Types Of Diabetes, Not Just Two, Suggests Groundbreaking Study

The five types of diabetes recently discovered are genetically and clinically distinct, and define groups of patients with different disease progression and diabetic risk.

A new study published yesterday in The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology advocates for a reclassification of adult-onset diabetes (or diabetes mellitus) into five separate categories, BBC reports. This novel classification system would replace the current one everyone is familiar with and which has been deemed too simplistic.

Study authors call it a “refined classification” of the disease and argue that cases of adult diabetes could be more efficiently split into five clusters, each with “significantly different patient characteristics and risk of diabetic complications.”

Until now, diabetes mellitus, characterized by high blood glucose (or blood sugar) levels, has been largely divided into type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes. Aside from the main two types of diabetes, there are also a few less common diseases, such as LADA (latent autoimmune diabetes in adults), MODY (maturity onset diabetes of the young, a type of hereditary diabetes), gestational diabetes (diabetes associated with pregnancy), and secondary diabetes (that results as a consequence of another medical condition).

Type 1 diabetes is diagnosed in approximately 10 percent of patients, shows Medical Xpress, and is caused by an insulin deficiency in the body, whereas type 2 diabetes accounts for the rest 85 to 90 percent of cases, and occurs when body fat affects the way insulin works.

Another study published in December revealed that type 2 diabetes can actually be reversed through a strict diet and weight loss.

However, the new research, conducted by scientists at the Lund University Diabetes Centre in Sweden and the Institute for Molecular Medicine Finland, points out that type 2 diabetes is “highly heterogeneous” and suggests it can be divided into four distinct subgroups.

New #research suggests #Type2diabetes could be broken down into different subtypes. Could this help us personalise treatments? Read our take: https://t.co/SMtu2FMSeZ pic.twitter.com/sDLSyAme4c — Diabetes UK (@DiabetesUK) March 2, 2018

“Diabetes is not the grey mass we have been calling type 2 — there are really subsets of the disease that require different treatment,” lead study author Leif Groop said in a statement.

According to the study, diabetes can be reclassified into the following five categories:

Cluster 1: Severe autoimmune diabetes (SAID) — corresponds to type 1 diabetes and LADA, and begins at a young age, developing into an immune disease that renders the body unable to produce insulin

Severe autoimmune diabetes (SAID) — corresponds to type 1 diabetes and LADA, and begins at a young age, developing into an immune disease that renders the body unable to produce insulin Cluster 2: Severe insulin-deficient diabetes (SIDD) — describes patients with a healthy weight and which suffer from impaired insulin production and moderate insulin resistance

Severe insulin-deficient diabetes (SIDD) — describes patients with a healthy weight and which suffer from impaired insulin production and moderate insulin resistance Cluster 3: Severe insulin-resistant diabetes (SIRD) — is brought on by obesity and causes patients to no longer respond to insulin

Severe insulin-resistant diabetes (SIRD) — is brought on by obesity and causes patients to no longer respond to insulin Cluster 4: Mild obesity-related diabetes (MOD) — refers to obese patients that don’t show signs of insulin resistance

Mild obesity-related diabetes (MOD) — refers to obese patients that don’t show signs of insulin resistance Cluster 5: Mild age-related diabetes (MARD) — is marked by the onset of diabetes at an older age and consists of a milder metabolic profile than the other clusters

This shift in paradigm has the potential to revolutionize the way adult-onset diabetes is diagnosed, by helping doctors identify the patients with higher risk of complications and tailor the treatment to their specific needs.

“Current diagnostics and classification of diabetes are insufficient and unable to predict future complications or choice of treatment,” said Groop, who is a professor of diabetes and endocrinology at Lund University.

To reach their conclusions, the researchers investigated a total of 14,775 diabetes patients, belonging to four different databases from Sweden and Finland. The team started by examining the detailed blood analysis of the ANDIS (or All New Diabetics in Scania) cohort, comprised of 8,980 Swedish patients newly diagnosed with diabetes.

This lead to the discovery of the five distinct types of diabetes, which were later confirmed by data from 5,795 other adult patients in the other three cohorts.

Each of the five clusters is not only clinically different from the others, but also genetically distinct, as shown by genetic analysis, notes the Guardian.

At the same time, patients in each cluster have a different rate of disease progression and are vulnerable to separate sets of complication risks. For instance, cluster 2 exhibits the highest incidence of retinopathy, a leading cause of blindness in diabetes patients.

'Paradigm shift' in the diagnosis of diabetes. Scientists say it could lead to better treatments and help doctors more accurately predict life-threatening complications https://t.co/7ykZNfsVye pic.twitter.com/Jng3RImXQD — AFP news agency (@AFP) March 2, 2018

“The most insulin resistant patients (cluster 3) have the most to gain from the new diagnostics as they are the ones who are currently most incorrectly treated,” says Prof. Groop.

These patients have a higher risk of kidney damage, and yet they are currently prescribed similar diabetes treatments as patients in clusters 4 and 5, the authors write in their paper.

Medscape gives a full account of the five types of diabetes and their clinical characteristics, as described in the newly published study. According to the research, mild age-related diabetes (cluster 5) is the most frequent of the five subgroups and was diagnosed in almost 40 percent of the ANDIS patients. The least common is severe autoimmune diabetes (cluster 1), with only 6.4 percent of the cohort fitting this type.

Roughly 425 million people worldwide are struggling with diabetes. Their numbers are on the rise and are expected to reach a staggering 629 million in the next 27 years. A new and improved system of diagnosis for diabetes mellitus would change the way this disease is seen in the future.

Prof. Groop believes that this five-subgroup system “is the first step towards personalized treatment of diabetes,” as it would enable earlier treatment in higher-risk patients.