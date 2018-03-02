Free Bra From Vibrant Body Company Post Goes Viral As Rumors Fly It Is A Scam

If you were on any social network tonight, then you probably saw the post about getting a free Vibrant Body Company bra. This company has bras and if you used a code you would be able to get it entirely free. This post went viral quickly tonight, but now social networks are going crazy with people afraid that it is a scam. This is a legit company with a website, Facebook, and more.

Back in May of 2017, the company did a pop-up shop after having success selling online. The bra they made is a “wireless bra made with 100 percent non-toxic materials.” Michael Drescher helped make this bra after losing friends to breast cancer and just explained that he saw no reason to put toxic materials on your body if you don’t need to do it.

At this point, Facebook and Twitter are flooded with women worried about if they will get their free bra or not, but that isn’t their only concern. Rumors have started to fly that this scam is a way for people to get your address to break in or kidnap you. Of course, there are no facts to back up these claims. If you check out a post on Hip 2 Save, you can see the wild rumors that are flying about this free bra.

As a Facebook post explains, the coupon code was WCRF 2018, which stood for the World Cancer Research Fund. It appears that this was a code that was given out to a select group of women to get a free bra and it somehow ended up getting leaked to the entire world. More than likely, Vibrant Body Company will not be able to supply everyone who signed up for a free bra.

The Vibrant Body Company’s Facebook page is now flooded with people concerned and commenting. People are even giving them one-star ratings for no reason. It has gotten completely out of control and their site keeps going down as people try to order these free bras.

Free Wireless Bra from Vibrant Body Company (PromoCode) https://t.co/FSWdB17Ze9 pic.twitter.com/mmb0YIWAU9 — Megan B (@LifeatMachSpeed) March 2, 2018

At this time, Vibrant Body Company has not released a statement on what is going on with this free bra promo code, but hopefully, they will speak out soon and explain the details. It seems like you may not really get a free bra, but there is no proof that you should be concerned for your safety.