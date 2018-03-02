Seattle Seahawks Trade Rumors: Michael Bennett Trade Talks Under Way, According To ‘ESPN’ Report

A Seattle Seahawks trade of defensive lineman Michael Bennett could take place during the 2018 NFL offseason.

Seattle Seahawks trade rumors are all over the NFL this offseason. Now Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett has popped up in several NFL trade rumors, seemingly confirming that the team is looking to get younger. A report by ESPN’s Brady Henderson states that he has an inside source confirming that the Seahawks have made Bennett available. He went on to say that trade talks are already taking place with other NFL teams.

The Seahawks may be looking to land several NFL draft picks in exchange for Bennett, who posted 8 1/2 sacks for the team during the 2017 season. That was second-most on the team, showing how much of an impact he has had on the defensive side of the ball. It also raises some serious questions about who would take his spot on the line, but that could be answered during the 2018 NFL Draft later this spring.

Michael Bennett’s contract still has three more seasons left on it. The base salaries on the deal call for him to be paid $1.65 million, $6 million, and $7.5 million respectively. In 2018, Bennett will earn a base salary of $1.65 million, but he also has roster bonuses of $5 million, while carrying a cap hit of about $8.4 million and a dead cap value of about $5.2 million. If these Seattle Seahawks trade rumors lead to something, the team would only save about $2.2 million against the 2018 salary cap.

The Seahawks are shopping Pro Bowl DL Michael Bennett, according to a source. More: https://t.co/ZWdPqD4FrC — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) March 1, 2018

There is also a deadline in place for these NFL trade rumors surrounding Michael Bennett. His short-term roster bonus of $3 million kicks in on March 18, suggesting a Seahawks trade would need to take place before that point. It is very unclear if interest is being shown by other teams around the league, as the Seahawks are typically very quiet when it comes to ongoing trade negotiations.

Bennett joins a growing list of Seahawks players that are showing up in NFL trade rumors this offseason. Cornerback Richard Sherman and safety Earl Thomas have been mentioned before, with both veterans costing the Seahawks a lot of money against the salary cap. All of these Seattle Seahawks trade rumors seem to confirm that the front office is looking to get younger, especially as the core pieces of the defense start to age. Could these latest Seattle Seahawks rumors lead to something taking place soon? Stay tuned.