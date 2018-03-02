WWE Rumors: John Cena Vs. Undertaker Still On The Cards At ‘WrestleMania 34,’ Per ‘The Observer’

Amid the rumors surrounding John Cena vs. the Undertaker match, it appears that WWE Universe is being manipulated by the officials.

WWE rumors surrounding the match between John Cena and the Undertaker have taken center stage in the past few days. Ever since John Cena mentioned his desire to have a match with the Phenom at WrestleMania and added that it was impossible for the match to happen, speculations have been rife with different theories and possibilities.

In the recent edition of The Observer, Dave Meltzer noted that John Cena‘s referencing to the non-occurrence of the match was done to make viewers believe it was not going to happen while all along the original plans were to move ahead with John Cena vs. the Undertaker match at the WrestleMania 34.

It is being reported that Rey Mysterio will face John Cena at WrestleMania and the Undertaker would not be working on the show. It again was being speculated that this false information was being fed so that fans would believe that the match between John Cena and the Undertaker was not happening.

It was reported in Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Rey Mysterio would soon meet Triple H to finalize his deal. The final outcome would depend on Mysterio being able to finalize a part-time schedule for WWE. Meltzer also noted that Rey Mysterio’s engagements outside WWE would also have to be negotiated.

John Cena vs. the Undertaker appears to be on course unless the Undertaker pulls out due to injury. Cena’s promo on RAW and his appearance on SmackDown seem to be a ploy to distract the attention away from the Undertaker. John Cena is poised to take part in Six Pack Challenge at Fastlane to reserve his place at WrestleMania 34.

Meanwhile, the Twitter handle @WrestleVotes that has broken several stories reported that a feud between John Cena and the Undertaker would take place on SmackDown Live instead of RAW. As neither of the two superstars is restricted to any brand, this could turn out to be true.

The arrival of Ronda Rousey has boosted the star power on RAW, whereas SmackDown Live lacks the star power. John Cena and the Undertaker on SmackDown could substantially boost the division. Whether it is on SmackDown or RAW, it appears that John Cena vs. the Undertaker match will take place at WrestleMania 34, one way or another.