Meghan Markle’s Approach To Makeup And Favorite Foundation Revealed By Her Former Makeup Artist

When it comes to her personal style, Meghan Markle has always had a rather low-key, relaxed approach to beauty. With the former Suits actress set to marry into the royal family in May, when she and Prince Harry officially wed, this relaxed approach means that there is really very little impact being made on her personal style. Now it seems that Markle’s former makeup artist, Lydia Sellers, is revealing just what the former actress’ approach is, as well as what one of her favorite products is to use.

According to Harper’s BAZAAR Australia, Sellers recently revealed that Meghan Markle’s approach to beauty is all very “effortless.” In fact, she explained that when it comes to makeup, Markle really just wants to have a look that is “a better version of herself. That’s something she believes firmly in.”

Although Meghan Markle does not have a problem when it comes to dabbling with different cosmetics, her preference is not to use any products that will “conceal her natural complexion.” Lydia Sellers also revealed that every time she would do Markle’s makeup for her, the former actress would tell her that she did not want too much because she did not want to have her freckles covered. Meghan Markle would always say that she did not want too much foundation because she wanted to make sure her “freckles are peeking through.”

When it comes to her actual makeup routine, Lydia Sellers shared that it was about keeping the look “fresh and dewy,” while not putting too much product on her face. Sellers even shared that Markle’s routine included using a foundation that has been called a favorite of many makeup artists, the Armani Luminous Silk Foundation. Once the foundation was applied, Sellers said that she would then make it sheer by using a BeautyBlender. Overall, this left Markle with a look that was fresh and natural, exactly the way she wanted.

Meghan Markle’s beauty routine has apparently changed very little since her engagement to Prince Harry, according to Refinery29, and it seems as if her aesthetic will remain natural, both in her looks, as well as her choice in actual products. As someone who has already revealed that she is not a fan of Photoshop in magazines, it makes sense that Markle would want to show off her natural beauty.