‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nelle Has Miscarriage, Dante Saves Franco From Grave Danger

An earthquake is about to hit Port Charles, and General Hospital spoilers reveal Nelle’s baby will be in danger. Franco will also be left trapped, but Dante will come to his rescue.

General Hospital fans have been hearing about a baby drama coming Nelle’s (Chloe Lanier) and Maxie’s (Kirsten Storms) way. Now, spoilers suggest that the disaster that will rock Port Charles this Friday will lead to Nelle possibly losing her baby with Michael (Chad Duell). As Maxie is pregnant at the same time with her, spoilers tease that Nelle will fake the rest of her pregnancy and steal Maxie’s baby.

Nelle is desperately working on making Michael come back to her, and without their baby, she would not stand a chance. So, she will have another scheme concocted, and General Hospital spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry suggest that Kim (Tamara Braun) might be involved, perhaps unwillingly.

Kim is keeping her own dark secrets, which Nelle might be able to learn about and use to blackmail her to cooperate in faking her pregnancy. She might even involve Oscar (Garren Stitt) to threaten Kim. GH spoilers suggest that Kim will be the one to set things up so they can steal Maxie’s baby.

If Nelle and Kim become successful, it will be a huge blow to Maxie who just lost her husband, Nathan (Ryan Paevey). But then, the Huntington’s disease angle would make it easier to get Maxie’s baby back to her down the road.

Meanwhile, the earthquake will hit the town just when Franco (Roger Howarth) is confronting Jim Harvey (Greg Evigan). Franco will be in grave danger, but Jim will just leave him. Luckily, Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) might be able to help him. General Hospital spoilers tease that Dante will provide Franco the assistance he needs. Franco will make it out alive and set out to make Jim pay for his misdeeds.

Franco will be at the center of the storyline in the coming days, so expect more drama to unfold for him. His relationship with Liz (Elizabeth Herbst) has been jeopardized, so there’s a lot for him to deal with.

General Hospital airs weekdays at 2 p.m. on ABC.