Stassi Schroeder Labeled A ‘Racist’ After Supporting ‘Girl With No Job’ Claudia Oshry Amid Anti-Muslim Scandal

Stassi Schroeder offered support to Claudia Oshry and her sister Jackie on Instagram.

Stassi Schroeder is facing her second scandal in recent months.

Following her controversial “Nazi chic” post on Instagram weeks ago, the Vanderpump Rules star is under fire for offering her support to “Girl With No Job” Claudia Oshry and her sister, Jackie Oshry.

According to a report by OK! Magazine on March 1, Oshry is currently in the midst of a major scandal after old Twitter posts of hers were dug up that appeared to include anti-Muslim statements and a verbal attack on former President Barack Obama. Around the same time, Oshry’s mother was revealed to be Pamela Geller, who the magazine described as a “controversial right-wing activist” who has been known for her anti-Muslim rhetoric.

As the report explained, Oshry truly has “no job” after her talk show The Morning Breath was canceled and may soon have “no followers” online. However, when it comes to Schroeder, Oshry and her sister have reportedly gotten nothing but sympathy and support, and fans aren’t happy about it.

After both women posted apology statements on their Instagram page, Schroeder left supportive messages for the two of them in the comments section of their posts.

“You’ll get through this. Everyone knows who you really are. We all say stupid s**t sometimes. And I’m really feeling for you. Sending you love,” Schroeder wrote to Claudia Oshry.

Unfortunately for Schroeder, her supportive messages to the two women have led to a number of shocking allegations from fans, including a message from someone who slammed her for throwing around her own set of stupid, hateful, and discriminatory statements.

Another Instagram user labeled both Claudia Oshry and Stassi Schroeder as “insensitive” racists.

Weeks ago, after sharing a photo of herself wearing a hat and declaring herself “Nazi chic,” Schroeder faced a racist scandal as she was slammed by her fans and followers for posting such an insensitive message. Some even sent messages to Bravo, requesting she be fired from Vanderpump Rules. In turn, Schroeder deleted the photo and shared a joke about her struggles to have fun and avoid offending people.

