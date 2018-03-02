WWE 2019 ‘Royal Rumble’ Betting Odds Are Out, And There Are Some Crazy Options

Outside of the top WWE superstars, people can also vote on actors, athletes, and the U.S. President.

Often, WWE betting odds are very accurate because there are people inside the company, or those with insider knowledge, who place bets knowing what will happen on the upcoming pay-per-view events. The WWE betting odds the day of the show many times will reveal exactly who is going to win the matches, with the giant odds almost always turning out to be exactly right. However, there are other times that betting odds have some head-scratching options. Bet Wrestling has the current odds up for the 2019 WWE Royal Rumble winner, and since that is still 11 months away, many things can happen between now and then. However, there is a clear favorite and a lot of crazy options as well for people to bet on.

The Clear Favorites To Win 2019 Royal Rumble

To explain how accurate the WWE betting odds are, the 2018 WWE Royal Rumble betting odds had Shinsuke Nakamura as the favorite to win the men’s match and Asuka the favorite for the women’s match. While most people expected Asuka to win, the men’s match was up in the air when experts were concerned, and no one considered Shinsuke Nakamura a guaranteed win — except the WWE betting odds.

With that in mind, the 2019 Royal Rumble WWE betting odds has Braun Strowman as the favorite to win the match. As explained, this is 11 months out, and anything could happen, from injuries to terminations to new signings. That is probably why the odds are still in the bettor’s favor, as Strowman is +200 odds, meaning a person who bets $100 can win $200.

When the winner of the Royal Rumble becomes more apparently closer to the event, the odds will move to negative, meaning a person needs to bet more money than they can win. For example, -200 means a person would win $100 if they put up $200 in the bet.

With that in mind, the other favorites are Roman Reigns at +350 and a three-way tie at third with +600 odds. Those men are John Cena, AJ Styles, and Brock Lesnar. Based on current WWE rumors, Brock might not be with the WWE in 2019.

The Crazy 2019 WWE Royal Rumble Betting Odds

Interestingly, the two men tied for fourth place in the WWE betting odds for the 2019 Royal Rumble are Big Cass, who is coming back from an injury, and Daniel Bryan, who most people agree will never wrestle in the WWE again.

While those are huge longshots to have a chance to win the 2019 Royal Rumble, there are crazier names to bet on. If someone wants to bet $100 with a chance to win $4,000, they can put their money on 72-year-old Vince McMahon.

At +6,600 odds, Edge and Stone Cold Steve Austin are listed. Both men retired from the WWE years ago due to injuries. Edge could end up paralyzed if he ever took another serious bump in wrestling. Those aren’t even the craziest.

Former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal and New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski are +10,000 odds to win the 2019 Royal Rumble. They have better odds than Bo Dallas, Cedric Alexander, Hideo Itami, Roderick Strong, and the Usos.

For people who love really long odds, retired WWE superstars Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Scott Hall, and Jerry “The King” Lawler has +30,000 odds.

For anyone who wants to try to win big, the WWE betting odds for the 2019 Royal Rumble has the longest shots at +40,000. A person could bet $100 to win $40,000 if they bet on President Donald Trump or Piers Morgan to win the event.