Lakers Rumors: Mavs Could Offer 4-Year, $77M Deal To Julius Randle This Summer, According To ‘Bleacher Report’

The Mavs might offer the Lakers' young star a four-year, $77 million contract in the upcoming free agency, according to 'Bleacher Report.'

Julius Randle rumors have continued to persist even beyond the NBA trade deadline. This time, speculations abound that the Los Angeles Lakers would not be able to re-sign him this summer, particularly if the club is able to achieve their plan of signing two max salary players in free agency.

Randle, 23, is set to become a restricted free agent in July and an expected salary increase is looming. Several teams are reportedly interested in forwarding an offer to the former Kentucky standout, but the Lakers have the right to match any offer sheet given to him.

His hometown squad, the Dallas Mavericks, are said to be the most likely candidate to land Randle when the market opens in the offseason. There had been speculations of a brewing trade between the Mavs and Lakers centered on Randle before last month’s deadline, but nothing came to fruition.

Bleacher Report indicated that the Mavs have $77 million in available cap space over the span of four seasons, and they may offer it whole to the third-year player. The report noted that it could even become bigger if Dallas does not re-sign Wesley Matthews and/or Doug McDermott.

Such an offer would indeed attract Randle’s interest, not to mention that he would have the opportunity to go home and play for his hometown club.

Lakers forward Julius Randle (middle) tries to dunk the ball against two Hawks defenders in a recent game between the two squads. Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Randle expressed his “love” for the city of Dallas in January, saying that he was “absolutely aware” of rumors linking him to the Mavs. However, he told Dallas News that it was out of his control and he is a Laker at the moment.

“Whatever happens, happens,” said Randle. “At the end of the day, I can only control what the player can control — and that’s my energy and effort going out there, being a professional.”

“Dallas is my hometown. Obviously, I love the city of Dallas. But right now I’m an L.A. Laker.”

Randle has been impressive in the Lakers’ past few games after he regained his role as a starter in head coach Luke Walton’s system. He is currently averaging 14.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in only 24.9 minutes per game playing in a young and deep Lakers lineup.

In a recent Lakers Nation News Feed, host Trevor Lane said that the Lakers may already have the star that they are wishing for in Randle. Lane believes that pursuing superstar free agents like LeBron James and Paul George might “force” the Hollywood squad to loose Randle, and it may have a significant consequence for the future of the franchise.