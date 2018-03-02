Hedley Stepping Away From The Spotlight, Band Announces Indefinite Hiatus After ‘Cageless’ Tour Wraps Up

Following several weeks of sexual misconduct conflict surrounding popular Canadian pop-rock band Hedley, the group has decided to take what they are calling an indefinite hiatus in the wake of the allegations. The boys will step back from the spotlight once their current tour, ‘Cageless’, wraps up.

As reported by CBC, Hedley announced their departure from the music scene through their Twitter yesterday, February 28. In the status, they asked for forgiveness from those they had hurt and went on to say that this was “the most difficult decision of [their] lives”, one they had not made lightly.

The reason for the hiatus, Hedley explains, is to give the group members a chance to “work on [their] personal relationships”, as well as who they are individually. They confirmed to their 670 thousand followers that the ‘Cageless’ tour would indeed be continued up until the scheduled last show, as they had no intention of further disappointing their fans and loved ones, as well as their performance crew, by axing the remaining dates.

Global News reveals that a solo statement was also released by frontman Jacob Hoggard, who posted a tweet the same day expressing his side of the story in detail for the first time since the rumours and accusations made their way into the media three weeks ago. After an initial period of denial, the 33-year-old acknowledges that over the past 13 years, he did in fact treat women in a way that was unacceptable and for which there was no excuse, subjecting them to degradation and disrespect through his actions. However, he goes on to insist that he never once forced any female to engage in sexual conduct of any kind against their will, and that all acts which took place were consensual between both parties. This, the Surrey native reiterates, was always the line that he nor his bandmates would ever cross.

Canadian band #Hedley going on ‘indefinite hiatus’ amid allegations of sexual misconduct; frontman Jacob Hoggard accused of groping, sexual assault https://t.co/eQsPhzgOVs #MeToo pic.twitter.com/e23QJCmPLN — Metro News Canada (@MetroNewsCanada) March 1, 2018

One of the women accusing Hoggard of sexual misconduct, however, has dismissed this open apology and expressed her view that the singer is only pleading for forgiveness because he was caught, rather than due to being truly remorseful. The Canadian Idol star, she believes, needs a “lesson on consent” and does not seem to fully realize the damage his actions have caused multiple women throughout the years.