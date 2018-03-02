Scheana Marie Caught Flirting With ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Alum Robby Hayes: ‘Handsome Man!’

Maybe she's not obsessed with Robert Parks-Valletta after all.

Scheana Marie has been facing claims of being obsessed with her now-ex-boyfriend Robert Parks-Valletta for the past several weeks but does she actually have her eyes on a new man?

As fans continue to tweet to the Vanderpump Rules star, accusing her of being delusional and embarrassing herself with Parks-Valletta on the show, the longtime reality star has taken to Instagram and posted a couple flirty messages to Bachelor in Paradise star Robby Hayes.

Earlier this week, after Hayes posted an image of himself on his Instagram page, Scheana Marie left him a comment that read, “Handsome man,” and included three fire emojis. In response, Hayes posted a message back to the Vanderpump Rules star that included a kissing emoji.

After witnessing their flirty encounter, a number of fans asked about a potential romance between the two reality stars but they remained silent. That said, Scheana Marie and Hayes have spent time together in the past and at the end of last year, Hayes posted several images of himself and the SUR waitress on his Instagram page.

In addition to posting a comment on Hayes’ Instagram photo days ago, Scheana also shared a photo of her own that included her and Hayes standing alongside one another. In the caption of her February 28 photo, Scheana included a heart emoji.

A post shared by Robby Hayes (@roberthunter89) on Sep 8, 2017 at 2:49pm PDT

After Scheana Marie’s photo was shared on February 28, Robby Hayes further fueled romance rumors when he posted a flirty message back to her.

“Voted cutest couple two years in a row #Backup,” he wrote.

In response, Scheana tagged her fellow reality star and shared a winking emoji.

News of the potential romance between Scheana Marie and the Bachelor in Paradise star comes just days after she was seen attempting to convince her Vanderpump Rules co-stars that she and Robert Parks-Valletta were completely in love. As fans saw, Parks-Valletta refused to say he was in love with his then-girlfriend, explaining to Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval that he was unwilling to throw the world “love” around.

For more of Scheana Marie, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.