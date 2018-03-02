Joy-Anna Duggar And Austin Forsyth Talk About Putting Baby Gideon To Work And Explain His Name

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are excited about being first-time parents.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are already thinking about what their infant son is going to do for a living. The Counting On stars recently talked about their hopes for baby Gideon’s future, and they don’t want him to grow up to be a doctor, lawyer, or politician. Instead, the first-time parents are hoping that he’ll join the family business.

In a new TLC video, proud parents Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Foryth update fans on how they and their baby boy are doing. It was filmed a few days after Gideon Martyn Forsyth’s arrival on February 23. According to Joy-Anna, Gideon has a healthy appetite and is keeping her up at night. Unfortunately, the hungry little boy likes to sleep during the day. His tired mom is working on switching up his schedule to make things a bit easier on her.

The Duggar daughter describes being a parent as “indescribable” and “amazing.” However, she can’t explain why she’s so excited about being a mother.

“I’m really excited because — I don’t know. It’s just a baby,” she says in the video.

Joy-Anna has more to say about why her husband is thrilled that his first child is a boy.

“I think Austin’s really excited to have a baby boy because he’s really wanting to have somebody to take to work and go do a lot of different hobbies and just teach him all the skills that Austin knows.”

If Gideon does join his father at his place of business someday, he’ll be helping Austin flip houses. The Duggar family was also in the real estate business, so Gideon’s mom might also be able to teach him a thing or two about renovating houses. In fact, one of the main reasons Austin Forsyth chose to pursue a relationship with Joy-Anna Duggar was his realization that she would be an asset to his business. As reported by People, he commended her for being a “diligent worker” in the Counting On episode documenting the beginning of the couple’s courtship.

Austin Forsyth also praised his wife for being capable of convincing her numerous younger siblings to help her get a job done. He might be hoping that his son will possess a similar leadership trait. In the TLC video, Austin explains why he gave his baby boy the “strong Biblical name” Gideon.

“The character in the Bible was someone who was willing to follow the lord, and he was a strong leader,” Austin says.

According to ThoughtCo, the Gideon of the Bible was a reluctant military leader whose faith was a bit shaky at first. He made God perform three miracles before he would believe the lord’s promise that he was going to help Gideon and his army defeat the Midianites. Gideon fathered 70 sons with his multiple wives, but they were all murdered by the one wicked son he had with a concubine.

Austin chose the middle name Martyn because it’s a family name. It’s his middle name, and it was also his grandfather’s on his mother’s side.

“I thought our first born should have my middle name.”

It’s much too soon to know whether young Gideon will fulfill Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s wishes by joining the family house-flipping business, but there’s little doubt that he’ll follow in the Counting On couple’s footsteps by becoming a reality show star.