Fans Obsess Over Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton’s Rare New Selfie

The new selfie of the couple is the first on Gwen's Instagram since July 2017.

Gwen Stefani has shared a new photo on her Instagram account, and fans are responding with overwhelming excitement. The new selfie features Gwen alongside boyfriend Blake Shelton, something rather rare for the singer’s Instagram feed.

It’s not odd for Gwen to share photos with Blake to her social media accounts, but a selfie from the couple hasn’t appeared on her feed since July 2017. Normally Gwen fills her feed with photos of the couple at events, or of Blake by himself.

The new selfie features the pair cheek-to-cheek as they sport wide smiles. Gwen is donning her black dip-dyed hair, a feature fans might remember the singer rocking after her breakup from Gavin Rossdale.

Fans loved the new photo and filled the comment section immediately with love for the couple, with many claiming they were “relationship goals.”

“I love you two as a couple!! You’re a perfect fit,” one fan commented.

“And the award for best girlfriend ever goes to Gwen Stefani. You guys are too cute,” another added.

The comment section was full of red heart emojis, as Gwen was praised for being such a good girlfriend to Blake.

“@blakeshelton have a good show tonight we r missing u in L.A.,” the singer captioned the photo.

Blake is currently in the middle of his Country Music Freaks Tour, stopping in Houston tonight. Gwen couldn’t make it to Houston to join her boyfriend, despite attending one of his most recent shows in Saint Louis. As the Inquisitr reported Sunday, Gwen hopped on stage with Blake at the Scottrade Center in Missouri and posted three photos from the arena’s jumbotron on her Instagram. Blake kissed Gwen on stage and the “Hollaback Girl” showed close-up photos of their embrace online.

There are still 15 more stops on Blake’s tour, and it’s unknown if Gwen will be able to join her boyfriend for any more of his performances. The dates are rather scattered, however, running through July 21. Blake’s tour schedule was also worked around his time on The Voice for Season 14.

@blakeshelton ???????????????????????????????????? gx #rad A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Mar 1, 2018 at 11:22am PST

Gwen also shared an image just hours prior to the couple’s selfie, congratulating Blake on his ACM nomination for his single, “I’ll Name the Dogs.” The song is up for Single Record of The Year, and the duo is likely to attend the awards together on April 15.