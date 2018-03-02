Young Father With Terminal Penis Cancer Could Lose His Genitals — And His Life

The 25-year-old is now focused on making memories with his family.

Penis cancer is rare and just like many types of cancer, it can either be successfully treated, or progress to the terminal stage. For a 25-year-old father, penile cancer was the cause of his heartbreak since it has not only affected his sex life, but it could also claim his life.

Dale Clarke has started to fear that his manhood will entirely be gone since doctors have already removed a part of it. What’s worse is that he may not live long enough to see his fiance, Paige, give birth to their second child.

Dale knew something was wrong when he had difficulty urinating. Initially, he thought it was just an infection, but then he felt that there was a lump inside his penis. When he went to the doctor, it was found that the lump was the size of a grain of rice. However, in just three weeks, this lump grew in size and was as big as a grape.

In a span of seven months, Dale had undergone five surgeries, two rounds of chemo, and nine rounds of radiotherapy. He’s done all he could and he’d be willing to go through more chemo just to make the penis cancer go away. Unfortunately, the persistent tumors just keep coming back and Dale was told that there’s not much that can be done, The Sun reported.

“It has no feeling. The cancer is busy eating away around it so I will probably lose it altogether soon. But I’m a solider. I’ve got my kids to think about and I can’t be selfish and give up.”

Doctors already removed some lymph nodes around Dale’s groin area, which had developing cancerous cells. As a result, Dale struggles with mobility, making 24-year-old Paige King his primary caregiver.

Paige, on the other hand, wasn’t affected at all by the realization that they will no longer be able to enjoy sex. In fact, the two have gotten closer to each other as they do their best as a team to help each other stay strong for the family. With this shocking diagnosis, Dale can only try to remain positive and make as many memories as he can with his family. The couple aims to get married in Las Vegas soon, and Dale can only hope he’ll be around once Paige gives birth in July.

Dale happens to be one of the youngest people to be diagnosed with the rare penile cancer. This type of disease commonly affects men over 50-years-old, according to NHS. However, Dale isn’t the only young man to have this diagnosis. In 2016, two men aged between 25 and 29 also had this type of cancer. Doctors also told Dale that his cancer was one of the most aggressive forms they’d seen.

After this shocking diagnosis, Dale is now urging other men to be mindful of the first symptoms of penis cancer. These symptoms include a penile growth or sore that doesn’t get better within four weeks, a foul-smelling discharge, blood coming out from the organ, color changes in the skin of the penis, penile rash, and thickening of the foreskin or the skin of the penis. These abnormalities could signal a serious illness and should be reported to a doctor immediately.