Scheana Marie Slams Jax Taylor For Starting A Rumor About Robert Parks-Valletta Not Being In Love With Her

Scheana Marie isn’t happy about Jax Taylor’s comments regarding her former boyfriend’s feelings towards her.

After fans watched as Robert Parks-Valletta admitted that he wasn’t ready to start throwing the word “love” around, Scheana Marie sat down with her co-stars for the taping of a Vanderpump Rules after show special, and during the event, she slammed Taylor for suggesting that Parks-Valletta wasn’t in love with her.

“He hears what he wants to hear, and then twists it, and takes his own spin on it,” Scheana Marie explained to her co-stars.

In response, Ariana Madix pointed out that her boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, was there and told a very different story of how the conversation with Parks-Valletta went.

As for Parks-Valletta’s on-screen comments, he said that while he does love who Scheana Marie is as a person, he doesn’t throw certain words around.

During their own after show panel, the guys, including Taylor and Sandoval, were seen discussing Scheana Marie’s relationship with Parks-Valletta, and Taylor applauded the actor’s decision to keep certain things to himself. Taylor then took aim at Scheana Marie’s decision to move on from her marriage so quickly and said that she was planning their wedding before their August 2017 split.

Ever since introducing her now-ex-boyfriend to her co-stars on Vanderpump Rules, Scheana Marie has made it clear that she is completely in love with Parks-Valletta. Meanwhile, he’s chosen to keep his innermost feelings to himself, which has convinced many that he is just not that into her.

Adding to that assumption is the fact that Parks-Valletta split from Scheana Marie just weeks after they took their trip to Big Bear with her Vanderpump Rules co-stars. Still, as fans have likely seen, the reality star continues to speak about her allegedly impending reconciliation with Parks-Valletta. She even recently told Page Six that she and Parks-Valletta didn’t want to marry anyone but one another and said that they often talk about their honeymoon and their future grandchildren.

Scheana Marie and her co-stars can be seen on the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.