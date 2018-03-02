Fans Speculate If Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth Deleted Hospital Pictures Because Something Went Wrong During Birth

The reality TV star's cousin posted photos of Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth to social media showing her in a hospital, but then deleted them.

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and her husband, Austin Forsyth, recently welcomed baby Gideon Martyn into the world. Fans, however, are concerned that something may have happened during the birthing process that forced Joy to go to the hospital.

The Duggar family often opts for home births over going to the hospital, often only delivering babies in a hospital setting after something has gone wrong. Jill Duggar Dillard delivered both of her babies in the hospital, but in both cases, she had to have a C-section. Jessa Duggar Seewald gave birth to both of her sons at home, but had to be rushed to the hospital at the last minute after she began bleeding uncontrollably.

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth shared her son’s delivery with the world via a People exclusive, which included a photo of her at the hospital. Her cousin, Amy Duggar King, also posted a photo of Joy in the hospital, which was deleted afterward.

While some fans speculate that she’s just embarrassed, others are now wondering if something actually went wrong in the birthing process. Some fans have suspected that Joy suffered with gestational diabetes due to the fact that her baby was 10lbs. Others say that they believe she may have had to have a episiotomy because her baby was so large.

In the interview with people, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth stated that she intended to give birth at home, but had a “plan B,” which included going to the hospital. Still, this has many wondering why she has been so secretive about it and whether or not it means something went wrong.

On fan speculated on Reddit that Joy may have gone to the hospital to keep her pain under control, which may have been looked down upon in her circle. Joy-Anna’s mother, Michelle, gave birth at home for many of her 19 children, as did Joy’s sister-in-law, Anna, and her older sister, Jessa. Because of the world she lives in, she may have felt embarrassed to let people know she couldn’t “handle” the pain the way her sister, mother and sister-in-law could.

Another fan stated on Reddit that because of the way Duggars handle situations, fans often believe a hospital birth is done in an emergency. The user cited the fact that not much was discussed about Jill’s youngest son’s Samuel’s birth, but it was later revealed he had been in the NICU and possibly went home with a feeding tube and oxygen.

Although it isn’t likely Joy will ever address what actually happened, fans will still try and piece together her birth story.

As Inqusitr previously reported, Joy has stated she wants to have as many children as God will give her.