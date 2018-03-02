‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ciara Vows To Get Revenge On Claire For Ruining Hope’s Wedding

Things are about to get ugly in Salem.

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that once Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) decides to spill the beans about Rafe’s affair with Sami during his wedding to Hope, the drama will be at an all-time high. This means that Hope’s daughter, Ciara, will be out for blood when it comes to getting revenge on Claire.

According to a March 1 report by Celeb Dirty Laundry, Days of Our Lives viewers can expect to see some sparks fly between Ciara and Claire in the near future. Ciara, who is technically Claire’s aunt, but is the same age as her, has been looking for a way to hurt her since returning to Salem late last year.

As many Days of Our Lives fans will remember, Claire and Ciara were once close, but lost their loving relationship when they both fell for the same guy, Theo Carver. Theo first dated Ciara, but after she broke up with him he moved on to Claire, and that’s when the bad blood started between the two family members. Since that time the two young women haven’t been able to get along, and once Claire interrupts Hope and Rafe’s wedding to tell everyone in attendance that Rafe cheated with Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), things will go from bad to worse.

Hope will be completely devastated when she learns that her new husband slept with his ex-wife, Sami. The wedding will turn into a disaster, and Ciara will be furious with Claire for blurting out the information at the worst possible time. It seems that Days of Our Lives viewers will see Ciara get so mad at Claire that they’ll have a physical altercation, and Tripp will likely have to step in to pull them away from one another. Meanwhile, spoilers suggest that Ciara will vow to get revenge on Claire for ruining her mother’s big day, and she’ll think of a way to get back at Claire that will hit her where it really hurts.

As Days of Our Lives watchers know, Claire really cares about two things, her music career and her relationship with Theo Carver. It seems that Ciara may try to sabotage one or both of those things in an effort to retaliate.