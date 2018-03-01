Fans Point Out Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth’s Husband’s Controlling Behavior, Worry About Their Marriage

Austin has been rumored to be controlling before, but now fans believe he actually might be more so than he lets on.

Fans of Counting On have watched the courtship of Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and her husband, Austin Forsyth, unfold and have previously been a little bit concerned for Joy’s welfare. The reality TV star, and ninth Duggar, sibling married a young Christ-centered man, just as she and her family wanted, but some fans worry that Austin is a little more controlling than he should be.

The Duggar family and their religion are very patriarchal, in that it is up to the father to make most of the family decisions. While it has not been explicitly stated on the show, it has been rumored that the Duggar daughters are allowed to do something different from their father’s standards only if their husband agrees. For instance, it is widely theorized that “rebel daughter” Jinger Duggar Vuolo wears pants and sleeveless tops because her husband says it’s okay.

Fans in the forums of the Previously.tv website recently brought up how controlling Austin seems on the show, and are worried for Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth’s future.

In the premiere of the newest season, Joy-Anna and Austin were shown on their honeymoon in Switzerland. Fans commented that they were worried that Joy seemed “way more into” Austin than he was into her, and stated that he seemed to be a bit of a killjoy.

Fans stated that his controlling nature was very present during the portion of the episode where the pair went skiing near the Matterhorn. In the episode, Joy told her husband that her ski boots were too tight already, but he tightened them for her, despite her protesting. Fans worry that this may be indicative of further behavior that may mean that Austin controls every aspect of Joy’s life. One fan even stated that hopefully Joy would be “brainwashed” enough not to resent her husband for his behavior.

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth’s mother, Michelle Duggar, has been criticized in the past for stating that “Duggar women never have headaches,” insinuating that they are always available to have sex with their husbands whenever their husband chooses. This is called being “joyfully available” and has been seen as a sign of the husband’s absolute control over his wife in the fundamentalist Christian circle.