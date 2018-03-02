Kylie Jenner Holds Baby Stormi In Loving Photo Celebrating Her One Month Birthday

Kylie posted two images on Thursday as she gave fans a rare glimpse of her baby.

Baby Stormi Webster is officially 1-month-old! New mom Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter’s milestone with fans on Thursday.

The 20-year-old is seen standing in front of a garage door as she cradles Stormi, who is bundled in a cream-colored outfit. Meanwhile, Jenner sports a camouflage outfit complete with Yeezy shoes as she smiles for the camera. Kylie referred to her daughter as “angel baby” in the caption, as she implied that she’s loving motherhood.

Stormi may not be on full display in the photos, but it is the most fans have seen of her as Kylie has only posted a video of her toes and a photo of her tiny fingers over the past month.

Half of the baby’s face can be seen in the photos as Stormi rests a hand against her mother’s chest. A hood with animal ears covers part of her head, as it appears Kylie isn’t quite ready to put her baby on full display.

But fans seem excited to finally get a better look at Stormi, as Jenner’s post received almost 6 million likes in just a few hours. Instagram users also took to commenting on the mother-daughter photo as they called Stormi “beautiful.”

my angel baby is 1 month old today A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 1, 2018 at 2:50pm PST

New dad Travis Scott also took to social media to celebrate his daughter’s one month birthday as he shared a photo of Stormi’s outfit which read “daddy” in a heart. People magazine reported on Scott’s photo as the rapper joined in on celebrating his baby turning 1-month-old.

The site reported that 25-year-old Travis posted the photo to his Snapchat as he announced “My lil mama 1 month today.” In addition to sharing Stormi’s outfit, it appears Scott filled Jenner’s home with roses as she shared a video of them on Snapchat as well.

It seems as if both Kylie and Travis are enjoying being new parents as they lavish gifts on one another and share sweet photos of their daughter with fans.

Jenner also posted one of the images to her Instagram story with the simple caption “baby girl,” as if she can’t get enough of showing off daughter Stormi. The photos come a day after Kylie launched the Weather Collection, which is said to be in honor of Stormi, on her cosmetics site.

Jenner also gave fans a look at her post-pregnancy weight loss on Thursday as she continues to make her way back into the spotlight after being relatively silent for the past several months.