‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans And David Eason’s Daughter Poses With A Toy Gun, Promptly Sparks Online Outrage

David Eason just shared a disturbing photo of his one-year-old daughter.

Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, may have faced criticism due to a photo he shared of his wife holding a gun last month, but that didn’t stop him from sharing a similar photo of his 1-year-old daughter earlier this week.

Weeks after posting a photo of the Teen Mom 2 star holding a massive gun just hours after the tragic school shooting in Florida, Eason returned to social media and posted a disturbing image of their child, Ensley, holding a toy gun.

On March 1, Radar Online shared details of Eason’s latest social media post, revealing the recently fired former reality star captioned the image, “Photo shoot with Dad.” In the photo, Ensley is seen sitting on a camouflage blanket while wearing some sort of animal skin hat on her tiny head.

In response to the controversial image, many fans online slammed Eason for his post, stating that regardless of whether or not they are pro-gun, they don’t force weapons, toys or not, on their kids. Others slammed the former Teen Mom 2 star and his wife for their ignorance and said their recent behavior has been astonishing.

As Teen Mom 2 fans will recall, Eason blasted his photo of Evans holding a gun all over his social media pages after the Florida shooting occurred, and after facing backlash, he took things one step further by making the image his profile photo on Twitter.

The photo of Ensley was shared just days after Eason posted the image below of Evans’ middle child, 3-year-old Kaiser, on Instagram.

As Eason continues to face backlash for his many photos of his and Evans’ kids holding guns, both real and fake, production is continuing on Teen Mom 2 without him.

At the end of last month, after Eason posted a slew of shockingly homophobic tweets to his official Twitter account, MTV took to their own Twitter account and confirmed that with six weeks of production remaining on the upcoming season, they have decided to cut ties with Eason.

Jenelle Evans and her family will return to MTV later this year for a new season of Teen Mom 2.