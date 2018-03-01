Simon Saran Seemingly Blames ‘Teen Mom OG’ Catelynn Lowell For Her Miscarriage, Reports ‘In Touch’

The reality star sent and then deleted a questionable subtweet referring to the star's tragic loss.

Fans of Teen Mom OG are already aware that sadly, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra suffered a miscarriage shortly before the 2017 holidays, and In Touch reports that resident troll, Simon Saran, has stated it is partially her fault.

The miscarriage prompted Catelynn to not only contemplate suicide, but to check into rehab multiple times. The reality star has already left and re-entered the facility four times, and may be on her way for a fifth stint since just before Thanksgiving.

The reality star was devastated by the loss of her child, and has been open about her mental health issues and postpartum depression and anxiety that she has suffered since the birth of her daughter, Novalee.

Catelynn has a mostly supportive fan base, but she has caught some flack for chain smoking while trying to get pregnant and while being pregnant. Recently, Farrah Abraham’s ex, Simon Saran, took to Twitter to seemingly blame Catelynn for her troubles.

“Ladies, do not chain smoke while you are pregnant. Unfortunate mishaps can happen. These can be prevented with simple steps and a good support system. Don’t be afraid to ask for help!”

After several fans called Simon out for being overly harsh, he deleted the tweet. However, the Internet is forever, and fans took screenshots of it meaning he can’t pretend it never happened.

Finally home and it feels so good! A post shared by Catelynn Lowell (@catelynnmtv) on Feb 26, 2018 at 8:59pm PST

Catelynn Lowell has not responded to Simon Saran’s comments, and instead is focusing on her time at home. It has been rumored that she will attend the Teen Mom OG reunion, despite worries that it might be too much for her. Originally, it was rumored she wasn’t sure about if she was going to attend or not, as she felt as though the show brings up too many memories that can be construed negatively. As such, at the time, it was stated she didn’t feel as though she was ready for an appearance.

During Catelynn’s absence, her husband, Tyler Baltierra, has struggled with being alone with their daughter and taking care of his father. As Teen Mom OG fans know, Tyler’s father is a long time drug addict who recently also completed a rehab program.