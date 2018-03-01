Tyga Reportedly Demands DNA Test for Kylie Jenner’s Baby

Tyga Shows Concern Over the Paternity of Kylie's Baby.

Kourtney Kardashian, the eldest daughter, shares three children with ex Scott Disick, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Their brother, Rob Kardashian and his old flame Blac Chyna share a one year old, Dream. And Kim and Kanye just had their third child, Chi. But the newest little one to be welcomed is Kylie’s new baby girl, Stormi.

On February 1, 2018, Kylie gave birth to her 8 pound, 9 ounce baby girl, Stormi. Kylie wanted to keep her pregnancy private for a number of reasons. She really wanted her baby to have a stress free environment. She is so used to sharing her life with everyone, but this was very special.

According to EURweb, Kylie said,“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys.”

As reported by EURweb, there is curiosity on who the father is. Kylie started dating Travis Scott earlier this year after splitting from rapper Tyga. According to Heavy, Kylie wanted to break it off with Tyga because she felt that their relationship was too serious for her age. She wanted to have time with her friends and to enjoy just being 20. However she started dating Scott soon after that and fell in love. Things got very serious and Kylie had not felt this way about anyone.

Tyga, Kylie’s ex, and her are still on speaking terms. According to Cosmopolitan, the 28 year old rapper felt that their relationship was just spectacle in front of the world, and that it was rather a growing experience.

“She has her new life, I have my new life and that’s it. There’s no bad blood, no problems.”

It is reported by Radar, that Tyga is demanding a DNA test. He is saying that there is a possibility that Stormi could in fact be his daughter.

“Tyga told friends that he was still sexually active with Kylie nine months ago, when this baby was likely conceived.”

Bob Levey / Getty Images

Although Travis Scott has been missing since news of the baby has surfaced, Kylie Jenner is a very happy new mother. She has been looking forward to being a mom and very much enjoyed her pregnancy. She is very busy adjusting to her new life with her new baby girl, Stormi.