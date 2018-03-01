‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Release Date Bumped Up One Week

Marvel fans across the world are rejoicing as 'Infinity War' will now hit theaters sooner.

Marvel fans just got the surprise of a lifetime, as it was announced Avengers: Infinity War will bump its premiere date up one week. The superhero team-up flick is the most anticipated movie of 2018, and quite possibly the decade. For over a year, Infinity War’s release date in the United States was listed as May 4 but now has officially been moved to April 27.

The news was released on various social media accounts associated with Marvel, but it was first revealed in an exchange between Marvel Studios and Robert Downey Jr. on Twitter. Marvel Studios asked its followers how excited they were to see Infinity War on May 4, to which Roberty Downey Jr. responded with a sentiment shared by millions of fans.

“Any chance I could see it earlier,” the Iron Man actor responded.

“Anything for you, Mr. Stark! How’s April 27th,” Marvel Studios suggested.

Marvel Studios and Robert Downey Jr. continued their exchange for several tweets, which ended with the official announcement of Infinity War hitting theaters everywhere on April 27.

The Russo Brother’s personal Instagram account also announced the news Thursday afternoon, saying the decision to move the movie up by one week was so everyone would have the opportunity to see the movie at the same time.

On a scale of one to infinity, how excited are you to see #InfinityWar on May 4th? pic.twitter.com/72jYKj2ODG — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 1, 2018

Avengers: Infinity War was already set to be released on April 27 in several countries around the world, but the majority of fans wouldn’t be able to see the film until May 4. It’s likely the bump is to prevent spoilers for fans who would have to wait a week to see the film after those in other countries. The movie is rumored to have shocking deaths, and spoilers would have run rampant across social media.

Now that Infinity War has moved to April, it makes things much better for Deadpool 2 and Solo: A Star Wars Story. The three films would have battled for box office dominance in May, but Infinity War will now compete with less anticipated films Rampage, Overboard, A Quiet Place, and Blockers.

Walt Disney Studios has lessened competition between two of its biggest blockbusters by separating Infinity War and Solo: A Star Wars Story by almost a month. It’s unusual for a studio to release such highly anticipated movies in the same month and could have been another force behind the decision to bump up the Avengers flick.