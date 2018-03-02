LeBron James Gives Sixers Some Reality Check About Their Chance In Free Agency

LeBron James just douses cold water on the Philadelphia 76ers’ dream scenario in free agency.

A day after rumors of LeBron James checking out local schools in the Philadelphia area over the All-Star break gained some media attention, the four-time NBA MVP shot it down hard, momentarily halting the LeBron to the Sixers hype train that had been gaining steam over the last few weeks.

James, who has an option to become a free-agent after this season, is already a subject of heavy recruitment from the Sixers fan-base to the extent that a Philly-based company, Power Home Remodeling, rose up three billboards just outside Cleveland, each sending a message for LeBron to “Complete the Process” by joining the up-and-coming Sixers this summer.

However, everybody in Philly dreaming of the LeBron to Sixers scenario just got a dose of reality following the superstar’s comments about the rumored tour around Philadelphia during the All-Star break.

“Pennsylvania? Nah,” LeBron told Cleveland.com prior to Thursday’s showdown with the visiting Sixers at Quicken Loans Arena. “What are you talking about? Over the All-Star break, I was on vacation and then went to Los Angeles.”

The Cavaliers star would go on to say that the rumors about his alleged Philly visit were “disgusting.”

A Philadelphia-based company put up three billboards on highway to downtown Cleveland this morning saying that city wanted LeBron. Here they are in order. pic.twitter.com/vntsa8h3mE — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 26, 2018

Lakers vs. Sixers Recruitment War

It’s not the first time reports have surfaced of James scouting schools in cities were viewed as potential landing spots. Last September, TMZ reported that LeBron and his wife, Savannah, visited an elite private school in Los Angeles area.

James didn’t deny his visit at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame High School, though he clarified on his Uninterrupted Vlog that he was there for a workout, which was contrary to speculations that he was checking out the school for his sons in the event he decides to take his talent to L.A this summer.

Many consider the Los Angeles Lakers the frontrunners to land James should he decide to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers again in the offseason. Aside from the opportunity to expand his business and brand in the city, the Lakers’ enticing young core and their ability to bring another superstar on board would present an enticing situation for the 33-year-old James.

Another factor that would bode well for the Lakers in free agency is the fact that the superstar already has two houses in the city, and Savannah reportedly would like to settle down with her husband and three kids there.

As for the Sixers, the only advantage they have over the Lakers is that they boast a more promising roster headlined by once-in-a-generation talents, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Playing for Philadelphia would also mean that Lebron can prolong his dominance in a much weaker Eastern Conference and avoid early playoff confrontations with West juggernauts like the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets.

Then again, the Sixers top-brass is very much aware of the daunting task ahead when it comes to luring James to Philly. It’s now obvious that it would take more than three enormous billboards and Embiid’s social media recruiting genius to pull off the greatest free agency coup in franchise’s history. LeBron’s “disgusting” comments may perhaps serve as a reality check to the Sixers and its fan-base that calling for the King isn’t an easy game.