Director Of ‘Frozen’ Sequel Does Not Rule Out Elsa Possibly Having A Girlfriend: Twitter Reacts In Every Way

Disney is still more than a year and a half away from the theatrical release of what will undoubtedly be one of its most successful sequels ever, but there is no shortage of talk about it. Frozen 2 (working title) is set to hit theaters on November 27, 2019, and many are wondering just what the story will be about and what will happen next. One of the biggest conversations now is whether Queen Elsa is going to have a girlfriend.

After the film smashed records and brought Disney plenty of attention in 2013, many have wondered what would be in store for sisters Anna (Kristen Bell) and Elsa (Idina Menzel) along with their friendly snowman Olaf (Josh Gad). There have been two short films to keep the fans going, but there is much more on the way.

Director Jennifer Lee recently gave a press tour for her upcoming film A Wrinkle in Time, which hits theaters next week, and of course, the subject of Frozen came up. As many wonder what the plot of the film will be, HuffPost brought up how Frozen and “Let It Go” were big hits with the LGBTQ community.

With that being said, many are now wondering if Elsa could end up with a girlfriend in the sequel.

There has been a lot of talk on social media that Elsa may end up being a lesbian and could have a girlfriend in the sequel for Frozen, but Disney has not said anything. Now, director Jennifer Lee was asked about it and didn’t give a lot of information, but she most certainly didn’t deny it.

“I love everything people are saying [and] people are thinking about with our film ― that it’s creating dialogue, that Elsa is this wonderful character that speaks to so many people. It means the world to us that we’re part of these conversations. “Where we’re going with it, we have tons of conversations about it, and we’re really conscientious about these things. For me… Elsa’s every day telling me where she needs to go, and she’ll continue to tell us. I always write from character-out, and where Elsa is and what Elsa’s doing in her life, she’s telling me every day. We’ll see where we go.”

It is almost a certainty that there are some ideas on paper and things locked in place for Frozen 2, but with almost two full years to go, changes can be made. Adding in or altering some subplots such as Elsa having a girlfriend could easily be added to the main storyline, but that remains to be seen.

Once Lee’s comments started making the rounds online, Time started noticing that people on Twitter were reacting with sheer joy and elation.

The hashtag campaign of #GiveElsaAGirlfriend has also been building steam with the hope that Disney will listen.

Of course, there are also those on the other side of the fence who are against this idea and don’t believe Disney should give Elsa a girlfriend. Many of the opposing complaints on social media have to do with parents finding it difficult to try and “explain” the move to their children.

There was a bit of an uproar when Disney released its live-action version of Beauty and the Beast, which had a supposed “gay scene” in it. Once the film hit theaters, the chaos wound down, and it became a thing that moved out of focus as it really wasn’t this horrible thing that people were expecting.

Now, the sequel to Frozen is something that will surely bring in a lot of money for Disney, and it will likely be one of the biggest animated movies of all time. No one really knows what will happen in it, but director Jennifer Lee is letting the world know that “anything” is possible. If that means giving Elsa a girlfriend, then it could happen, but Disney isn’t going to give the audience anything until they’re ready to do it.