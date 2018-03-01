Farrah Abraham’s Father Pulled A Knife Out In One Of The Last Encounters With Derek Underwood

Farrah Abraham has been open about her backstory before she became famous through 16 & Pregnant and Teen Mom OG. Farrah has been a single mother since the birth of her daughter Sophia. While she was filming the show, she revealed that she was completely alone in being a parent. Fans who watched his journey on MTV know that she has a troublesome relationship with her mother, including the cops being called during an incident with a knife. But it sounds like knives being pulled isn’t something that only happened once. For years, fans of Teen Mom OG have only heard small bits of information about Sophia’s father, but more details have surfaced.

According to a new E! Online report, Farrah Abraham‘s father may not have liked Derek Underwood. He was killed in a car accident shortly after Christmas in 2008 and her episode of 16 & Pregnant didn’t air until 2009. He lost control of the vehicle he was in and alcohol was not to blame. Even though Farrah claimed she loved Derek, they weren’t together when he died. It sounds like the relationship wasn’t perfect, as Farrah’s father supposedly pulled out a knife when he saw Derek for the last time. This wasn’t featured on 16 & Pregnant.

“The last time I saw Derek was when I was five months pregnant,” Farrah has revealed about her relationship with Derek, adding, “My dad and Derek pulled knives on each other and called the cops on each other and it was really sad.”

Derek’s family has been featured on Teen Mom OG over the past couple of years, as they still do want to see Sophia. They haven’t filmed Teen Mom OG recently and they haven’t made comments about Farrah’s recent career decisions. Abraham was recently fired from MTV for choosing a career in the adult entertainment industry. She told a senior producer that she didn’t want MTV to get involved in her business decisions, but one can imagine that Derek’s parents have an opinion on what Farrah does as their granddaughter is directly affected. Farrah’s father Michael hasn’t talked about the incident with the knife and it’s unknown what led to the situation, where both men pulled out knives. Needless to say, things were not great at the time.

Farrah Abraham is currently focusing on other business ventures, as she has cut ties with MTV. Right now, she’s done with the franchise and promoting webcam services through her social media accounts.