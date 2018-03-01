Kenya Moore Is Hiding Stomach In New Photos: Is She Hiding A Pregnancy?

Kenya Moore shocked everyone when she revealed that she had gotten married to a secret man named Marc Daly. The news broke last summer as Kenya had been keeping a low profile gearing up for her wedding. When Kenya started filming The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she was already married. She hadn’t introduced her husband to her co-stars and they were shocked that she had gotten married in secrecy. Moore, who claimed she was friends with Cynthia Bailey, hadn’t even told her about the wedding. It sounds like Moore is also keeping a plan for a baby a secret, as she’s been traveling to try out various fertility options.

Kenya has teased that she wants a baby and she’s willing to pursue a fertility journey even if she has to be a single mother. This is something she’s talked about several times on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but she has never confirmed a pregnancy. Even if Moore is indeed pregnant, fans shouldn’t expect her to share this with anyone. She kept the wedding and her marriage away from the Bravo spotlight, so it’s possible that she will avoid sharing any pregnancy updates on the show. According to a new Instagram post, Kenya Moore is now showing off some new photos on Instagram, but she’s hiding her stomach in all of them.

In one of the photos, Kenya Moore is purposefully covering her stomach with her arm. In two other photos, she only shared the close-ups of her face. Since her husband, Marc Daly, has no interest in being on the show, one can imagine that their children will not be on the show either if she does have children with Mac. She has revealed that she really wants to experience being a mother, but she has also recognized that time may not be on her side. She’s already in her 40s so she knows that a natural pregnancy may not be possible. There is also a chance that Moore may stop filming with Bravo if she gets pregnant. Kim Zolciak has already hinted that Kenya has been fired from the show, even though Moore has denied it.

Kenya Moore is currently watching the newest season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which means she’s on a longer break.