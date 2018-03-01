Brielle Biermann’s Boyfriend Shares Touching Post Dedicated To His ‘Favorite Person’ Amid Split Rumors

Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech shut down breakup rumors with his newest Instagram post.

It looks like things are going just fine for Brielle Biermann and Michael Kopech. In the last several weeks, it was rumored the couple was on the rocks after the pair had not shared a photo together in some time. Things only heightened when Michael was noticeably absent from Brielle’s 21st birthday weekend in Miami just a few days ago.

Radar Online speculated the couple was heading for splitsville last week, but Michael’s newest post suggests otherwise. The Chicago White Sox pitcher shared a post on Brielle’s 21st birthday on his Instagram account which featured three photos of the Don’t Be Tardy star.

“Happy 21ST to my favorite person,” he began his caption.

The baseballer went on to praise Brielle and said he was excited about their future.

“I’m blessed to be able to grow with you & I’m excited to see where our future takes us. I love you so much and I’m so thankful for you,” he ended the heartfelt post.

Michael’s post received over 28,000 likes and the comment section flooded with excitement from fans happy to know the couple was still together.

One of the photos on the post was borrowed from Brielle’s own Instagram account featuring the reality star posing in a sparkly dress holding up balloons that read “21.” Another featured the couple playfully holding one another’s hands at a carnival, and the last was a solo photo of Brielle in a maxi dress and jean jacket.

Brielle commented on Michael’s post shortly after it was posted.

“Aw I love you so much! Best friend forever,” she wrote under the photos with a red heart emoji.

Brielle’s mother, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, also caught wind of the photo and joked in the comment section that she was Brielle’s best friend, not Michael.

The 21-year-old also shared a photo to her Twitter Thursday afternoon of a screengrab of herself and Michael from Don’t Be Tardy. The candid photo shows Brielle and Michael staring off as someone seemingly speaks to them out of frame.

“Mood af,” Brielle captioned the photo.

Brielle recently celebrated her 21st birthday in Miami this past weekend with her closest friends. No one from the Biermann family was present, as well as Michael. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Brielle enlisted the help of a photographer friend to snap photos of her throughout the duration of her vacation. Brielle sported a teeny bikini while on South Beach that caught the attention of paparazzi and fans.