Walt Disney World Refurbishment Schedule For March 2018: Pirates Is Down, Norway Bakery Closed Indefinitely

As Spring Breaks are approaching, Walt Disney World is trying to keep as much open as possible.

Walt Disney World likes to keep more attractions open during the busier times of year and it’s quite difficult to find a busier time outside of Spring Break. That is why you’re not going to find a lot of closures on the refurbishment list during March of 2018 or the Christmas holidays as the rides need to be moving and operating. Still, there are some things that will be closed during this month and here is all the info you need to know.

At the end of February, Pirates of the Caribbean closed its doors for a three-week refurbishment that will take it into mid-March. It is scheduled to reopen on March 19 if all stays true, but it’s going to be an extremely different attraction once it is operating again.

The iconic redhead scene is going to look and sound incredibly different once the attraction reopens in Magic Kingdom. No longer will there be a “wench auction,” but the redhead will be joining forces with the pirates to sell stolen goods to the townspeople.

While that is a very major closure, there are very many others at all throughout all of Walt Disney World. Guests simply need to know what will be down and not operational during this month to avoid lost time while in the parks.

As shown by the operating schedule on the official website of Walt Disney World, Cinderella’s Royal Table is still down for the first couple of days in March. Some minor adjustments and fixes needed to be made and it will reopen on Mar. 3, 2018.

Magic Kingdom

Cinderella’s Royal Table: Feb. 28 – Mar. 2, 2018

Liberty Square Riverboat: Jan. 8, 2018 – TBD (Expected to open mid-summer)

Pirates of the Caribbean: Feb. 26 – Mar. 18, 2018

As for the Liberty Square Riverboat, an exact reopening date is not yet known, but it is thought to be coming back by June or July. There is also the possibility that Tiana’s Riverboat Ice Cream Social will not be returning, but that remains to be seen.

Epcot

Kringla Bakeri Og Kafe: Feb. 26, 2018 – TBD

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

None listed for March 2018

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

None listed for March 2018

The Kringla Bakeri Of Kafe in the Norway pavilion at Epcot closed near the end of February and its official page says it will be closed “through summer 2018.” A food kiosk will be set up in Norway while the bakery is expanded, but not all menu items will be available.

Fans of Typhoon Lagoon will be happy to know that its annual refurbishment is set to complete later this month as well. It is scheduled to reopen on March 19 as Blizzard Beach completed its annual refurbishment back in January.

Each and every single month, there is bound to be something closed down for refurbishment at Walt Disney World as things need to be fixed and tuned up. During the busier times of year, such as the month of March, Disney likes to have as many attractions, rides, and parks operating as possible. Now, Spring Break 2018 won’t be too bad for those heading to Magic Kingdom and other parks, but guests will have to wait to see their favorite redhead for a few weeks.