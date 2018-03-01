‘Real Housewives Of New York’ Trailer Focuses On Luann De Lesseps’ Arrest And Tinsley Mortimer’s Attitude

The Real Housewives of New York is back for another season as the franchise celebrates 10 years this year. In the 10th season, fans have anticipated plenty of drama, as rumors have swirled on social media about broken friendships and people with drinking problems. However, when Luann de Lesseps was arrested and charged with lashing out at an officer in Florida, things changed. Many people wondered if she would be leaving the show to focus on herself, as she was facing some serious charges and possible jail time. After being arrested, Luann checked herself into treatment, and she’s now back in New York. Since this has been a big story in the press, it makes sense that Bravo would start the trailer with this storyline, but this is far from everything that has played out in New York over the past year.

According to a People Magazine report, the Real Housewives of New York ladies are back. While Luann is clearly struggling with her own issues, Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill are also growing apart. These ladies used to be close, but the trailer reveals that they could be struggling in their friendship. Carole appears to be irritated with Bethenny, as Frankel may have been too direct with her in the past. However, Bethenny also seems to have some issues with Dorinda Medley and her drinking. One can imagine she wants Dorinda to acknowledge that she may have an issue.

I ♥️ New York A post shared by Luann de Lesseps (@countessluann) on Feb 26, 2018 at 2:40pm PST

While some people may not have bonded with Tinsley Mortimer during her first season of The Real Housewives of New York, she is back for another season of the show. When the previous season ended, she revealed she was dating Scott and that he was planning on moving to New York for her. However, the two split up and fans will get to see how she deals with the breakup. Throughout the trailer for the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New York, Tinsley is featured yelling quite a bit at her co-stars. It sounds like she may have some frustrations about her life and her relationship, and she’s taking it out on her co-stars.

The Real Housewives of New York will be back on Bravo later this spring, and it sounds like fans have plenty of things to look forward to.