Hoda Kotb Shares Adorable Photo Reuniting With Daughter Haley Joy After Winter Olympics

Hoda Kotb is back home from the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and she’s wasting no time in getting reacquainted with her 1-year-old daughter, Haley Joy. Earlier this week, the star shared the most adorable family photo with her social media followers which showed her reuniting with her daughter and her boyfriend of almost two years, Joel Schiffman.

After spending several days in Asia as part of NBC’s team covering the winter games alongside other big NBC stars like Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker, Hoda shared the most adorable photo on her Instagram account shortly after she made it home to New York.

Posting the photo, which showed her tightly embracing Haley in her arms while the youngster sweetly caresses her face, Hoda told her more than 800,000 followers in the caption that she was “Home!!!!!” alongside two red love heart emojis.

In the snap shared earlier this week, Kotb could be seen wearing her white Team USA Olympics jacket as she embraced the youngster after making it home.

Fans of the popular news anchor – who recently hilariously auditioned for The Voice alongside her Today co-star Kathie Lee Gifford — left sweet messages for the star in the comments section of the upload, gushing over her very sweet family.

“Cute little hands on you face!!! Soooooo sweet!!!” Instagram user @rosieclrh2o2 wrote. Fan @sweetie_donovan then added that the snap was “So cute!!” with a heart emoji.

“Great looking family,” another Instagram user wrote, as a fourth said, “Beautiful Family. Thankful you all made it back home safe from the Olympics.”

Hoda made no secret of how much she was missing little Haley while she was away, as the mom of one gushed over her little girl last month as the youngster celebrated her first birthday.

Kotb – who as well as being a co-anchor on Today alongside Savannah Guthrie also co-hosts the fourth hour with Kathie Lee Gifford – posted adorable photos and videos to her Instagram showing her family celebrating Haley Joy’s birthday, shortly before she left for South Korea.

The star shared various insights into her daughter’s birthday on Valentine’s Day.

“It’s already Valentine’s Day in South Korea and I am missing my Valentine’s baby!” the anchor captioned a video of the birthday girl. “We celebrated little Haley’s bday before I left.”

Per Daily Mail, after returning to the U.S., Hoda shared a sweet look at her first few moments back in New York and revealed that Hayley actually said “Mama” for the first time while she was gone.

A segment for the morning show showed the little girl saying “Mama” after learning the word while her mom was gone, to which Kotb responded, “‘Yes! Did you say mama?”

Hoda then watched a video of her mom teaching Haley how to say the word while she was away for work.

“I could cry just listening to her say that,” Kotb admitted after seeing the clip. “Listening to my mom teaching her to say mama makes me want to ball a thousand tears.”