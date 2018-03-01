Supposedly Canceled LG G7 Neo Spotted At MWC 2018, Revealed As LG’s Next Flagship Android

LG showed off at the Mobile World Congress the LG G7, which was rumored to have been canceled for another phone.

The LG G7 smartphone device, codenamed “Neo,” has reportedly been canceled in favor of another mobile phone from the tech company. However, a recent video published online showed that LG still showcased the G7 Neo smartphone at the Mobile World Congress 2018. As it turned out, the said device is actually LG’s next flagship Android phone.

According to the Verge, the video of the LG G7 device spotted at the MWC was posted by Ynet, an Israeli publication. Evan Blass initially suggested that this might be the device LG will be replacing with another smartphone codenamed Judy. Then he reported, via VentureBeat, that the LG G7 showcased at the convention is the next Android flagship device coming from the tech company.

Blass said that according to several sources, the LG G7 device depicted in the video is the same Judy phone that was thought to be replacing the G7. Previous reports said that LG is discontinuing its G-series line this year to start fresh.

Apparently, LG displayed the G7 Neo phone in a private room, inviting only a select group of people during the MWC event. The specs and features of the smartphone match the reported features of the Judy device, which also seems to be copying the iPhone X.

LG G7 Neo has a notch and six-inch, full-screen OLED display at 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 3,120 x 1,440 resolution. Its front-facing camera is eight megapixels, and the two rear cameras are 16 megapixels with f/1.6 aperture. The project also features a fingerprint sensor located at the back of the phone below the cameras, a 3,000 mAh battery, a nice-looking glass back, a Boom Box, and DTS:X technology that would improve its sound quality.

LG’s next top-of-the-line phone is powered by Snapdragon 845 chipset and comes with a memory of 64GB with 4GB RAM or 126GB with 6GB RAM.

LG showed off its next Android flagship behind closed doors at MWC https://t.co/UQSNunTNWa pic.twitter.com/CK6Wx5r5Ln — Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 1, 2018

Project Judy was reported earlier to have a June target release, so if this LG G7 Neo pushed through carrying the name, LG fans can expect the device by then.

In addition to the LG G7, Blass reported that a person who was in the room also said that LG showcased two other devices — the Q7 and V35. They seem to be the successors to the Q6 and V30 and V30s ThinQ. The company also revealed a new Android Wear watch.

Here’s the leaked video showing off the LG G7 at this year’s MWC.