Felix Hernandez Injury Update: Good News For Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Felix Hernandez was hit by a line drive in his first Spring Training start.

A Felix Hernandez injury update has come in from the Seattle Mariners. Pitching against the Chicago Cubs in his first start of Spring Training, Hernandez was hit on the forearm by a line drive. He had to immediately leave the game and was in obvious pain. Now, an injury update has been provided by Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto, which should come as welcome news to fans of the team. A report by MLB.com writer Greg Johns relayed the quotes from Dipoto.

“It was a really scary contusion, which should not manifest itself in a long layoff. He’ll probably miss a start and will be right back. Felix is critically important to us.”

Dipoto went on to state that Hernandez is dealing with minimal swelling in his arm and that the pain was down. With no obvious signs of a fracture or break, this comes as extremely good news for the team. When the play took place, it seemed like the injury could be much worse. As it stands, after taking a bit of time to rest in Peoria, Hernandez should be right back on the mound. That’s important, as he is trying to regain the form that won him a Cy Young Award with the Mariners.

During the 2017 MLB season, Felix Hernandez had a difficult time staying healthy. He made just 16 starts for the Seattle Mariners, posting a 6-5 record, a 4.36 ERA, and a 1.292 WHIP. Those weren’t the typical numbers that fans have come to expect from King Felix over the years. It was also a vast dip from the 2.14 ERA and 0.915 WHIP he posted while leading the league in starts (34) during the 2014 MLB season. At just 31 years old, Jerry Dipoto feels Hernandez still has something left to offer the team.

Most fans, fantasy baseball owners, and MLB analysts already feel that James Paxton has taken over as the ace of the Mariners’ pitching staff. Even if the left-hander takes over as the Opening Day starter, Hernandez is still extremely important to the team this season. If the Mariners are going to contend in the ultra-competitive American League West, they will need Hernandez to pitch well from the No. 2 spot in the starting rotation. If he struggles, it could be a long season for the team, especially with the lack of depth on the 40-man roster.

This Felix Hernandez injury update comes as great news, but now he needs to get back to work and prove to fans that he can continue to be a star for the Seattle Mariners.