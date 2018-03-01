‘General Hospital’ Star Steve Burton Wishes Co-Star Maurice Benard A Happy Birthday, Calls Him His ‘Brother’

Steve Burton and Maurice Benard have been friends for decades. The two have worked closely on General Hospital for several years. Burton plays Jason Morgan, the right-hand man to Sonny Corinthos, played by Benard. Their on-screen relationship is a direct reflection of their off-screen friendship.

General Hospital puts a lot of focus on the Jason and Sonny relationship, which leads to the two spending quite a few hours together each day. When Steve Burton returned to the show after being gone for five years, it was almost like he was never away. Fans fawned over the reunion of Jason and Sonny, which reflected in the acting done by Burton and Maurice Benard.

This morning, Steve Burton sent a birthday shout out to Maurice Benard on Twitter. It wasn’t a typical greeting, his words came from the heart. It was clear that Burton and Benard’s relationship is much deeper than just co-stars, they have become family. Steve called Maurice his “brother,” along with other words like “mentor.” The message has garnered a lot of attention because it was also posted with a throwback photo of the two General Hospital from several years ago. Their friendship has become something more than just two people who get along, it is more of a brotherhood like Burton mentioned.

To one of the greatest.. Happy Birthday to my brother, mentor & great friend @MauriceBenard. I was just a young lad when you took me under your wing.. Forever grateful for your selflessness to help others..Have a great day buddy. pic.twitter.com/x2hiaisjwc — Steve Burton (@1SteveBurton) March 1, 2018

The two are currently working on General Hospital with plenty of focus on them. Jason still loves Sam (Kelly Monaco), but let her go to be with the man she has fallen in love with in his absence. Sonny is there for his friend and while he remains reserved in giving advice, Carly (Laura Wright) is pushing for a reunion. There is about to be a big upset in Port Charles, and both Jason and Sonny will be front and center of the crisis.

Both Steve Burton and Maurice Benard have remained true to their friendship. There was a block of time in which the two didn’t work together, but they still kept in touch. Burton went on to do Y&R and Benard was comfortable with his General Hospital gig. During those five years, the soap actors shared their meetings on social media for fans to see. Now that they have reunited in the workplace, fans have breathed a sigh of relief.