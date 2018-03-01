Javi Marroquin Reveals He’s Proud Of Kailyn Lowry: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Reveals He Has Her Back

Javi Marroquin may have realized that dating Kailyn Lowry’s Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus might not have been the best idea. When Javi decided to try a relationship with Briana, Kailyn didn’t exactly like the idea. They ran into some issues, as Briana seemed to share her thoughts about their co-parenting relationship. However, now that Javi is no longer dating DeJesus, it seems like Javi and Kailyn are able to co-parent in a positive manner. Lowry has continued to work after her divorce, but it sounds like Javi is proud of everything she has accomplished since they split. Lowry has written a book called A Letter of Love for her sons, as she felt she needed to apologize for some of the things she has done over the years.

While Marroquin may not get to celebrate these things and successes with his ex-wife, he decided to write her a sweet message on social media. According to a new Instagram post, Javi Marroquin is now revealing that he has his ex-wife’s back regardless of everything they have gone through. It seems like such a sweet message and people reacted positively to it, as he reveals that he seems to always put her first because she’s the mother of his son.

Javi Marroquin has also put a heavy weight on his relationship with his stepson, Isaac. Javi and Kailyn got married when Isaac was just a little boy, so Marroquin has been a father figure for Isaac. Even though Isaac has a father in Jo Rivera, it seems to be a positive relationship that Marroquin has with Isaac. On Teen Mom 2, Marroquin was devastated when he learned that she and Kailyn were getting divorced, but he has tried to keep the co-parenting relationship positive. While there are rumors of them getting back together, Javi and Kailyn might just focus on their co-parenting relationship rather than a romantic one.

Javi Marroquin is currently focusing on his career and on his health. He is also filming Teen Mom 2, as he has been a part of two storylines this past season and fans will see the breakup between him and Briana DeJesus.