Melania Trump Should Be Divorced And Dating J. Lo’s Back-Up Dancer, Jokes NSFW Comedian Katherine Ryan [Video]

Melania Trump, who is 24 years younger than Donald Trump, married a man who was too young for her, joked NSFW comedian Katherine Ryan in new viral video.

Comedian Katherine Ryan has gotten more than 300,00 views in about 34 hours for the below BBC Two video, which was uploaded to Facebook at 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 28. Ryan gave her opinion on where First Lady Melania Trump went wrong in marrying President Donald Trump years ago, before Melania may have predicted that Donald would one day win the presidency of the U.S.

Ryan called Melania an innocent gold-digger who found herself simply caught up in the dangerous game of gold digging. Katherine went on to joke that Melania had a perfect life prior to becoming first lady — a woman who likely would have been divorced by now and dating a younger back-up dancer for Jennifer Lopez.

“In a perfect world, she should be divorced,” and hooking up with one of J. Lo’s back-up dancers through what the comedian called the second season of Melania Unchained, Mrs. Trump’s imagined reality TV show.

Instead, Melania finds herself in a reality of escaping a communist country only to be required to brunch with Philip May, husband of Theresa May, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, joked Katherine. Whereas Melania’s former life as a model included being best friends with a plethora of famous designers, life as the wife of a controversial politician changed all that. Ryan joked that designers like Marc Jacobs would leave Melania to make her own dress. The comedian alluded to controversy that erupted when designers like Tom Ford and Marc Jacobs refused to dress Melania, as reported by Teen Vogue.

The video about Melania, posted to the BBC Two Facebook page, has garnered not only hundreds of thousands of views for Katherine Ryan in a short time, but also more than 1,000 Facebook reactions.

Ryan joked that Melania married too young when she married Donald, with the comedian claiming that Mrs. Trump should have looked for a husband who was no longer “eating solid food.” The comedian next joked that women should look for husbands old enough to be one “line of coke” and one sex act away from the wife spending Christmas alone on a yacht. Ironically, Ryan’s video is going viral at the same time that Melania spoke at the Opioid Summit, as reported by NPR.