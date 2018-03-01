Kailyn Lowry Invites Farrah Abraham On Podcast But Learns ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Wants Nothing To Do With Her

Kailyn Lowry has connected with her Teen Mom 2 co-stars on her podcast, Coffee Convos, where they sit down and discuss issues in their lives. She recently interviewed Leah Messer on the show and it sounds like some of the Teen Mom OG stars would be interested in talking to Lowry and her co-star, Lindsie. On Twitter, Lowry has tried to get some of her co-stars and other celebrities on the show. When one person suggested that she should have Farrah Abraham on the show now that she’s been fired from Teen Mom OG, she decided to reach out to her via Twitter.

However, it sounds like Kailyn learned that she had been blocked by Farrah. According to a new tweet, Kailyn Lowry is now revealing that she can’t reach out to her co-star because she’s been blocked on Twitter. Farrah doesn’t seem to want to connect with her Teen Mom family, as she’s been trying to distance herself from the entire franchise. While she continued to film the show last year, she would make comments about Kailyn and Amber having children for the sake of money. She has hinted that she wants the other girls to work and make money, not have kids and get an MTV bonus.

Of course, Kailyn Lowry and Amber Portwood have denied having children for the sake of making money from MTV. Jenelle Evans has revealed that there’s nothing in her contract that results in them making money when they give birth, but MTV does create an account for the child where they deposit money. This money is for the kids and can be used on things for them, such as education. Even though Lowry may want Farrah on the podcast to hear her side of the story, one can imagine that she doesn’t want to do Kailyn’s podcast without getting paid for it. But Lowry may not want to pay her guests to come on the show, as it is meant to be a friendly conversation.

Kailyn Lowry is currently wrapping up her Teen Mom 2 season as there are a few weeks left of production. Fans will see how she and Javi Marroquin learn how to co-parent.