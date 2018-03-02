Chris Pratt Spotted With Anna Faris Look-A-Like After Jennifer Lawrence Denied She Broke Up Their Marriage

Faris has been happily dating Michael Barrett since last year.

Chris Pratt has officially returned to the dating game and his new romantic interest looks an awful lot like his ex-wife Anna Faris. Fans spotted the Jurassic World star at a coffee shop with a mystery blonde this week, and it looked like the two are a lot more than just friends.

According to TMZ, Pratt joined a woman at L.A. Coffee Bean on Wednesday and the two shared a friendly hug. It isn’t known if Pratt and the lady are romantically involved, but fans can’t wait to see the actor return to the dating world following his shocking breakup with Faris last year. Although Pratt is just getting his dating legs back under him, Faris is already getting serious with her new boyfriend.

During the Super Bowl, Faris invited her current boyfriend, Michael Barrett, to a family get together. The actress was spotted with Barrett and Jack, the son she shares with Pratt, as they made their way to Hollywood Hills.

Meeting the parents is normally a big moment in a relationship, and it is a good indication that things are getting serious. Faris started dating Barrett around two months after she parted ways with Pratt. She has not commented on the rumors surrounding her new romance.

While we wait to learn more, Pratt’s Passengers co-star Jennifer Lawrence recently opened up about her rumored affair with Pratt. Faris and Pratt announced their divorce around the same time he was promoting Passengers with Lawrence, which naturally led to speculation that the two had hooked up. But Lawrence put those rumors to rest while promoting her upcoming film, Red Sparrow.

“I mean, I never had an affair with Chris Pratt on Passengers. Yeah, [that was a rumor for a bit],” Lawrence shared. “They got a divorce like two years later and everybody was like, ‘JENNIFER LAWRENCE,’ and I was like, ‘What?! I’m in Montreal, two years later…'”

For the record, Pratt and Lawrence worked together from the fall of 2015 until early 2016. Pratt ended his relationship with Faris in the summer of 2017. If anything romantic happened between Pratt and Lawrence, he didn’t cut ties with Faris until well after the fact.

Before Lawrence’s comments, Faris addressed the rumors in her memoir, Unqualified. She wrote that her publicist warned her that rumors would probably surface long before the speculation even started.

Faris knew that photos of Pratt and Lawrence having fun together on the set of Passengers would come to light and she was fully prepared when the rumor mill started churning. Even still, Faris admitted that the reports were hurtful, but it helped that she and Lawrence are on friendly terms. In fact, Lawrence reached out and apologized after the rumors first surface, despite doing nothing wrong.

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have not addressed their romantic lives following their split.