‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Javi Marroquin Talks Getting Back Together With Kailyn Lowry: ‘We Have Private Discussions’

Will Javi and Kailyn ever get back together?

Teen Mom 2 stars Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry have been dodging rumors about getting back together ever since their divorce. The pair has seemingly been hit-and-miss when it comes to their relationship, and fans want to know if the couple would ever give romance another try. Javi is now speaking out about the possibility of reuniting with his ex-wife, and it looks like he could be interested in a reunion.

According to a March 1 report by Radar Online, Javi Marroquin is revealing his thoughts on getting back together with Kailyn Lowry. The Teen Mom 2 dad tells the site that he and his former wife have had “private discussions” about the possibility of getting back together in the future, but there is a lot of history between them — and it’s not all good.

As many Teen Mom 2 fans know, Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry ended their relationship while Marroquin was deployed overseas with the Air Force. The pair decided to get a divorce after months of marital problems. Eventually, Kailyn revealed that she was pregnant with another man’s baby, and things went from bad to worse. However, Kailyn and Javi have worked through a lot of their drama in order to have a better co-parenting relationship for their son, Lincoln. The pair remains friends, and they are seemingly getting along better than ever now that Marroquin has ended his relationship with their reality TV co-star, Briana DeJesus.

Javi Marroquin has even been a guest on Kailyn Lowry’s Coffee Convos podcast, which she co-hosts with Lindsie Chrisley. The two talked about getting back together then and claimed it would never work. However, they did seem optimistic about where their relationship was headed, saying that they were friends and getting along well for the sake of their children.

Recently, Javi revealed that he believes he and Kailyn have “the weirdest relationship in the world,” The Teen Mom 2 star says that he and Lowry “can’t even explain” their relationship to anyone and says that it’s just himself, Kailyn, and the boys.

Fans can see more of Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry’s relationship when Teen Mom 2 returns for a new season later this year on MTV.