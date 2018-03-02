Reports suggest that the pair wants a simpler life away from the limelight.

The relationship of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton remains one of the much-talked-about topics in Hollywood today. As a matter of fact, the couple has been making headlines over and over again because their fans are very eager to know the latest updates about their romance. However, new reports suggest that the estranged partners of Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert are now starting to keep the details of their relationship private.

E! News suggested that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are currently trying to take their “very public relationship off the radar for a while.” The news outlet cited some circumstances where the pair had tried to hide their sweetness toward each other. The publication shared that most fans did not know Blake sent Gwen a “massive flower arrangement” a few days after Valentine’s Day since they were not able to celebrate it together.

It was also claimed that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton did not spill many details on how they celebrated their second anniversary as a couple in November of 2017. The entertainment website stated that it’s sort of unusual for the pair whose relationship has been making noise in the past two years. The outlet added that the lovebirds have also been silent about the never-ending split and pregnancy rumors, which could be an indication that they want these issues to be kept private as much as possible.

Though neither of the popular singers has commented on the hounding breakup reports, Voice coach Adam Levine previously hinted that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s love is getting stronger by the day. The Maroon 5 frontman even told Howard Stern that the couple is head over heels in love with each other. Adam also said that at times, he feels nauseous when he sees them together, Entertainment Tonight shared.

“They’re so in love it’s disgusting. It’s so funny. They found each other at really interesting times in their lives. It’s really beautiful.”

Meanwhile, a Radar Online insider shared that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are planning to quit Hollywood to have a simpler life. The unnamed source claimed that the couple has decided to move to the Midwest. It added that the pair is planning to build their family in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, where Blake’s close relatives are also living.

“They have commitments in Los Angeles and will always need to base there, but the decision’s been made to phase in a move to the Midwest very soon, which will see it become their family’s primary base.”

While these speculations could possibly be true, it is important to note that neither of the lovebirds has confirmed anything as of yet. Hence, avid followers of the couple should take these unverified claims lightly until everything is proven true and correct. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton.